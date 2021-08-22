Jennifer Aniston commented on rumors of returning to John Mayer

Dog collar case solved.

















Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston is reluctant to talk about her personal life, but every now and then becomes the object of talk about new relationships with old partners. At the beginning of the year, the press discussed the new romance of the Friends star with ex-boyfriend, American musician John Mayer. And only a few months later, the actress decided to comment on these rumors.









Recall that in March of this year, news appeared on the network that Jennifer and John were clearly connected. And the thing is that in his TikTok, Mayer posted a video for a new song, where he showed a dog that is very much like Jennifer Aniston’s pet, Lord Chesterfield. The well-known gossip DeuxMoi then conducted a whole investigation and concluded that even the collars of animals are the same.

When Jennifer Aniston was asked in an interview for the American magazine InStyle if she knew that DeuxMoi recently made a hype about her dog’s collar on the Internet, she replied: “These collars are really cool. They are made by a friend of my trainer – the brand is called RN Design. I have been asked a lot of questions about dog collars. Who is DeuxMoi?

It turned out that the actress is not aware of the collar story and is more concerned about something else. When she was informed that the network was also discussing who Aniston was having dinner with, the star was outraged: “What to say about dog collars? Why show me my dinner? Here’s what I would like to know, ”said the actress.

Recall that 52-year-old Jennifer Aniston and 43-year-old John Mayer broke up in 2009, the couple was together for only a year. And in February 2020, the stars lit up together at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

This year, the actress was also credited with an affair with ex-husband Brad Pitt.