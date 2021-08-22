Jessica Biel spoke about living together with Justin Timberlake

В эфире “Шоу Эллен Дедженерис ” актриса поговорила с телеведущей о своем супруге и двух сыновьях.

Jessica Biel decided to tell her fans and the fans of her husband, singer and actor Justin Timberlake, how they live with a 6-year-old Silas and 10 month old Phineas.

Last summer, Jessica and her husband were lucky enough to become the parents of a baby. Phineas… The actress is known for saying little about her personal life, therefore, the second pregnancy of the star of the series “Sinner” was held in complete secrecy. On the air of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Beale, who found her calling as a producer, shared the details of her family life. The girl told how she and Justin at the moment are not easy to find peace in the house, and especially at night. Phineas is in the process of teething, so none of the family members can rest in silence.

“It’s hard for me to let them cry, even for a few minutes. But this is exactly what we do, because we teach our son to sleep. Phineas everything works out. WITH Silas we have never done anything like that. That is, there was no importance in practicing sleep patterns. I think it happened because he is our first child, and we were very nervous, so we couldn’t let him cry. Now we just tell Phineas that everything will be fine with him. He will cope and he will succeed ”.

When the presenter asked Jessica if it was harder to cope with two children, the actress admitted that it was definitely not easier.

“Once a wise friend of mine said that one – this is already a lot, and two equals a thousand. This is how it all feels. It’s a crazy, crazy race. One man is here, the other is already there – madness. “

What allows Jessica to deal with the chaos is the realization that an amazing bond is forging between two children.

“It’s so nice to watch them together. They both think of each other that the other is just incredibly funny. Silas – performer. He loves to joke, and loves when all the attention is riveted only to him, so Fin always looks only at him. Everything that does Silas – funny, but the same works with Phineas… So they just laugh at each other all day long. ”

Last year, Jessica and Justina spent most of their time in Montana, taking a break from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.

“It was a wonderful time for the two of them — time with the family. They tried to adapt to life with two children. Jessica and Justin have many problems with children, but they are both very active. They love to play golf, tennis, skateboarding, ”an anonymous source shared insider information.

As for Silasa and Phineas, then, in principle, they do not need much attention, because they have each other.