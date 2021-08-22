Jim Kramer: “Robinhood is the Dogecoin Gateway” | Blockchain24

On CNBC’s Squeak in the Street, Jim Cramer said he was surprised to see the meme-based Dogecoin (DOGE) cryptocurrency providing the lion’s share of the investment platform’s trading volume without Robinhood’s commission in the second quarter of this year.

The company’s quarterly revenue was $ 565 million, which is 131% more than a year. Average revenue per user was $ 112, up from $ 115. Notably, 62% of the company’s revenue was attributed to the Dogecoin (DOGE) trade hype this year.

As a result, Robinhood said it expects “seasonal headwinds and low trading activity in the industry will result in lower revenues and significantly fewer new funded accounts,” Benzinga reported.

Robinhood noted that in the second quarter of the year, for the first time, a large proportion of new customers placed their first trade in cryptocurrency rather than in stocks. According to Kramer, this means that the company has become a cryptocurrency, not a joint stock company.

“When you peel the Robinhood bulb it looks like a Dogecoin gateway,” Kramer said.







Interest in the meme-inspired cryptocurrency skyrocketed during a massive 10,000% rise in prices, growing from an average of 135,000 requests per month in April 2020 to 16.5 million in April 2021.

This spike appears to have been linked to the WallStreetBets subreddit and its struggle with hedge funds over GameStop’s share price. It started after the “WSB chairman” asked via a spoof Twitter account if DOGE had ever traded for $ 1, leading to lively discussion.

At some point on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, the DOGE trading volume briefly exceeded the Bitcoin and Ethereum trading volume. Notably, interest in DOGE declined in February when Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other celebrities first began tweeting about the meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

Kramer added that clients opening new accounts to trade DOGE do not look resilient and he would prefer investors to invest in companies rather than engage in speculative trading.

Risk disclosure

The views and opinions expressed by the speakers mentioned in this article are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment or other advice. Investing in or trading crypto assets carries the risk of financial loss. Always do your own research and don’t invest more than you are willing to lose.