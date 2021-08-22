Kendall Jenner lit up at a party with her basketball boyfriend: new photos – novosti-shou-biznesa

They started talking about a celebrity romance back in April last year. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker celebrated their first anniversary this summer, although they still refuse to comment on dating rumors. Even in public, the model and the basketball player behave extremely restrained: more like close friends, and not a couple in love.

The 818 Tequila brand party was no exception. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker did everything to avoid being captured by photographers together. However, as insiders assure, the “chemistry” between them is obvious.

They laughed, flirted with each other and exchanged glances throughout the evening, never straying far from each other. They left the party holding hands

– inform sources People.

A lot of Kendall’s celebrity friends came to the celebration – model Karlie Kloss, journalist Derek Blasberg, actor Luka Sabbat, fashion model Fay Khadra and others.









By the wayKendall Jenner was responsible for organizing the party. The day before, all the guests passed PCR tests or rapid tests for COVID-19. This requirement even applies to vaccinated friends of the model.



Kendall Jenner at a party with friends / Photo by Sophie Sahara



Devin Booker at the Kendall Jenner party / Photo by Sophie Sahara

Although the 24-year-old basketball player is very low-key and does not aspire to be a celebrity, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Kendall Jenner posted a passionate photo of him on Instagram Stories for the first time. She did not leave any signature, only the “emoji” of the white heart, but the frame made a frenzy on the network.