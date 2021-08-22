Kristen Stewart: biography, photo, personal life

Photo: UGC

Kristen Stewart, known to the world as Bella from Twilight, will celebrate her 30th birthday in spring 2020. Her filmography on the IMDb resource lists 53 acting, four directing and two projects for which Kristen wrote the scripts. She has 52 awards, including the prestigious BAFTA and Golden Raspberry. Let’s talk more about Kristen.

Kristen Stewart: biography

In December 2019, social media responded with an exclamation of “come on” when they learned that the actress from “Twilight” was the best actress in a whole decade according to the Hollywood Film Critics Association. The disaffected discussed Kristen’s path to recognition, which she began as a child.

Childhood and youth

Kristen Stewart, whose filmography has more than fifty roles, admitted in an interview that she did not dream of becoming an actress as a child, but she loved to write and was ready to sign autographs to anyone who asked.

Read also Sarah Jessica Parker: biography, children, personal life, photo

This is not surprising, because she was born into a family of show business figures. Father John worked as a director and producer for Fox and Comedy Central. Julia Mann-Stewart’s mother was a screenwriter. In addition to Kristen, John and Julia have a son, John, as well as two adopted children, Dan and Taylor.

Kristen got her first role in her life not thanks to the patronage of her parents, but to her own talent. Her performance in a school play was noticed by an agent and invited to shoot in a television film. Thus began Stewart’s acting career, for which she dropped out of school after the seventh grade and switched to homeschooling.

Her role in Panic Room (2002) earned Kristen a Young Actor Award nomination. By the age of 13, there were five roles in the filmography of the young actress.

Read also Laura Dern: biography, photo, personal life, filmography

Best Movies and TV Shows

For Kristen Stewart, 2019 ended with the title of Actress of the Decade. Since 2010, more than two dozen films have been released with her participation, but among them there were no significant ones that would have caused a resonance and received prestigious awards.

An exception is Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), which received two Oscar technical nominations. Stewart was nominated for a Golden Raspberry for her work in the film. Let’s not forget about Still Alice (2014), for which Julianne Moore won an Oscar. This fact can explain the dissatisfaction of social networks with the decision of the Hollywood Critics Association.

Kristen Stewart, whose films have been released regularly since the early 2000s, has worked in a variety of projects. She starred in several films every year.

Read also Emma Stone: biography, photo, personal life, filmography

Here are the best films with Kristen Stewart:

Twilight (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012)

Bella Swan from the Twilight franchise has become an important role in the biography of the actress. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, thanks to the role of teenagers in love, gained worldwide fame. The first film in the franchise on a budget of $ 37 million paid off 10.6 times. With each successive tape, the budget grew, but the fees remained high. The last film of 2012, with a budget of $ 120 million, grossed 6.9 times more at the box office. The creators earned $ 829 million.

It is interesting that for the last film from the Twilight cycle, the actress won the Golden Raspberry Award. Whereas for the first Stewart received the Alliance of Women Film Journalists prize.

Read also Jennifer Lawrence: biography, photo, personal life

Still from the movie “Twilight”: UGC

Into the Wild (2007)

One of the most successful films in Kristen’s career. The actress did not receive any awards for the role of Tracy Tatro, but the picture collected 23 awards. It received a Golden Globe for Best Soundtrack, and the American Film Institute named director Sean Penn’s Best Film of the Year. In addition, the film received two Oscar nominations. Resource IMDb marked the feed at 202nd number in the list of 250 best.

Sean Penn had been hatching the idea of ​​a film based on the novel by John Krakauer for ten years. The book is based on real events, and the director was waiting for the consent of the participants in the events to film adaptation.

Still from the movie “Into the Wild”: UGC

Sils-Maria (2014)

Although Stewart was best known for her role in Twilight, she received a significant portion of the professional awards for her role in the film directed by Olivier Assayas. A dozen awards and many nominations. For her work in the film, Kristen was awarded the Cesar Prize. She became the second American performer (after Adrian Brody) to receive a French National Film Award.









Read also Charlize Theron: photo, biography, personal life

The ribbon was awarded 19 prizes and claimed the Palme d’Or in Cannes.

Still from the film “Sils-Maria”: UGC

“Personal shopper” (2016)

After the success of Sils Maria, director Olivier Assayas invited Stewart to star in The Personal Shopper. The collaboration proved to be successful for both. Assayas received the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Director, while Stewart received two professional awards and was nominated for nine more awards.

The film about an American woman who bought clothes in Paris for a German supermodel, whom she practically did not meet, won nine prizes and applied for the Palme d’Or in Cannes.

Read also: Kristen Stewart: relationship with Robert Pattinson and others

Personal life

Kristen Stewart, whose Instagram contains more than 300 publications, posts photos in which she is either herself or in the company of girls. Of the men on her account, you can see Twilight partners Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson, as well as fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Read also Olivia Colman: biography, photo, personal life, interesting facts

Kristen Stewart, whose personal life attracts the attention of the yellow press, in 2017 officially admitted that she is bisexual. She doesn’t mind dating men to try everything.

The first known boyfriend of the actress was Michael Angarano, with whom she starred in the movie “Speak”. The couple broke up in early 2009. After that, Kristen met with colleagues in filmmaking, and in the event of a quarrel, she found a replacement, but after a while she resumed the relationship.

So, since mid-2009, she fulfilled the dream of many “Twilight” fans and began an affair with Pattinson not only on the screen. In July 2019, Stewart had an affair with Rupert Sanders. The director of Snow White and the Huntsman was 19 years older than Kristen and was married. Both Sanders and Stewart had to publicly apologize for the connection.

Read also Keira Knightley: photo, biography, personal life

In the fall of 2012, fans learned that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were back together. Their relationship lasted until May 2013. After that, Kristen’s romances with girls began.

In the summer of 2013, Kristen Stewart, whose news was becoming increasingly shocking to heterosexual fans, began a relationship with Alicia Kargile, who worked as an assistant to the actress.

In the spring of 2016, Stewart started an affair with the singer Soko, but by the summer she had renewed her relationship with Cargile. By the fall of 2016, the actress was dating singer Anne Clark. The relationship didn’t last long, and at the end of the year, Stewart had a relationship with model Stella Maxwell. In 2018, during a breakup with Stella, Kristen started an affair with stylist Stella Deakin, but in mid-2019 she renewed her relationship with Maxwell. However, the reunion was short-lived: since August 2019, Kristen Stewart, whose photo excited fans again, met with screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

Read also Morena Baccarin: biography, photo, personal life

Kristen Stewart: interesting facts and latest news

Kristen Stewart is currently filming the LGBT-themed comedy Happy Season. The world premiere is scheduled for fall 2020.

Here are the most interesting facts about Kristen:

The sexiest and highest paid.

In the period from 2008 to 2015. the actress was regularly featured on various celebrity lists compiled by popular magazines. So, in 2008, the Moviefone website included her in the list of 25 actresses under 25 years old, and Entertaiment Weekly made her 17th in the list of 30 actresses under 30 years old.

Two years later, FHM-online magazine recognized her as the third sexiest woman in the world. Interestingly, in the printed version of the publication, it became the sixth in the same list, and a year later dropped to 13th.

Read also Kaley Cuoco: biography, photo, personal life

In 2012, Forbes magazine named Kristen the highest paid actress, and in 2015, Glamor announced her as the most stylish.

Kristen is listed as a performer of compositions in the films “Runaways” (2010), “Into the Wild” (2007) and “Safety of Things” (2001). She also starred in four video clips. At home, the actress equipped a recording studio and regularly works on creating her own compositions.

She has a difficult relationship with photographers.

Photographers have repeatedly complained that the actress does not smile while walking the red carpet. Kristen herself said that she did not want to play and was trying to be honest outside the set, and Robert Pattinson in 2012 said in an interview that the photographers themselves were to blame. In his opinion, no matter how much Stewart smiles, they publish only a photo where she is serious.

Read also “Beverly Hills 90210”: actors then and now

In 2018, the actress delighted photographers by taking off her shoes right on the red carpet of the Cannes festival. The images instantly spread throughout the world’s media.

Kristen Stewart is a sought-after actress who, before the age of 30, starred in more than 50 films and was awarded 52 prizes. Her collection includes Cesar with BAFTA and Golden Raspberry. Fans believe that sooner or later Kristen will play a role that will bring her an Oscar nomination.

Read also: Exciting films starring Kristen Stewart

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/family/gloss/1839420-kristen-stuart-biografia-foto-licnaa-zizn/