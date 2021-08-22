Kristen Stewart was filmed walking with her lover Dylan Mayer in Los Feliz

Dylan Mayer and Kristen Stewart

Over the weekend, 31-year-old Kristen Stewart was spotted in the company of her beloved Dylan Mayer in Los Feliz. The girls, who were holding hands tenderly, were caught by the paparazzi as they left Little Dom’s restaurant, where they met with friends for lunch.

Dylan Mayer and Kristen Stewart

Recall that Kristen returned to the United States not so long ago after filming in Europe in a new film in which the actress plays Princess Diana. Taking advantage of a break from work, Stewart was able to celebrate her birthday (she celebrates on April 9) at home.

Dylan dedicated a touching post on Instagram to her beloved.

Life is certainly sweeter with this cute little family. Happy Birthday baby! You drive me crazy

– wrote Mayer.

Kristen Stewart

Stewart and Meyer began dating in 2019 – then they were first noticed on a romantic walk, although the girls had known each other before.

I crossed paths with her many years ago, but then I did not see her for six years. And then we met at a friend’s birthday party, and I thought: “Where have you been and why didn’t I know you?”

– described the moment of meeting Kristen in an interview.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Mayer

The actress also admitted that the romance developed very rapidly, and she was completely fascinated by Dylan – she confessed her love to her two weeks after they began dating.









The first time I told her that I loved her, it was already late, and we were in a bar with her friends. Then they came out and I just said, “I love you so much.” That’s it, everything is ready,

– shared Stuart memories.

Dylan has also repeatedly emphasized that she has a strong affection for Kristen.

I wish everyone to experience the incredible feelings that I have for her,

– wrote Dylan once on Instagram.