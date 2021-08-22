Kristen Stewart with her girlfriend Dylan Meyer on a walk in Los Angeles

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Over the past few months, 29-year-old Kristen Stewart has been caught in the lenses of reporters exclusively in the company of her new girlfriend Dylan Meyer: together they shop in the supermarket, go on dates and walk.

The other day, the couple was again spotted by reporters in Los Angeles – photographers filmed Kristen and Dylan on the way from the spa, where they were doing manicure and pedicure. The girls left the studio very relaxed and on the way to the car they had a nice conversation.

Recall that in one of her recent TV interviews, Kristen Stewart said that she had very serious plans for the future with her lover. The actress admitted that she was preparing to propose to her girlfriend and was already thinking about how it would be.

I can’t fucking wait. I have a few ideas that I know will be the coolest solution. I want to make films and have children with this girl. I can’t believe I’m so lucky. I literally drew her in my dreams, but it turned out that she exists,

– shared Kristen.

Stewart also said that she first confessed her love to Meyer, rumors of an affair with whom first appeared in August, at a mutual friend’s birthday party – this meeting took place six years after they first met:

The first time I said I loved her was in some fucking bar. At some point, her friends came out and left us alone. Then I realized: “Damn, I’m just madly in love with you.”









Recall that before that, Kristen Stewart had been dating Stella Maxwell for several years. The girls repeatedly parted and converged and eventually decided to end this relationship.

Dylan Meyer