Media: Kim Kardashian has a new affair with a reporter

Information appeared on the network about the new romance of the American TV star Kim Kardashian against the background of her divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West. Reported by the Mirror.

Fans of the 40-year-old celebrity said that she was dating CNN reporter Van Jones. According to the material, they have been friends for many years. It is noted that Kardashian worked closely with the 52-year-old public figure when she studied law and trained in her specialty for four years.

Jones is one of the most prominent columnists in the United States, as well as a New York Times bestselling author and Emmy Award winner. In 2009, he was a special adviser to former US President Barack Obama and founded several non-profit organizations.

Earlier in April, it became known about the potential suitors of Kim Kardashian. According to the publication Page Six, the TV star is courted by many men, including members of the royal family, famous actors, athletes, as well as billionaire businessmen.

