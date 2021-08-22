Media: Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child

Meanwhile, Bart Jenner’s girlfriend is also allegedly expecting a baby.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has a bambi boom. Model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner is pregnant and has renewed an affair with 30-year-old American rapper Travis Scott, with whom she broke up two years ago. At the same time, the girl of 42-year-old Bart Jenner, Valerie Patalo, is expecting a child. It is reported by Page Six citing several sources.

The publication released this news shortly after the TV star and politician Caitlyn Jenner announced that she would soon have a nineteenth grandson or granddaughter. She did not specify exactly who is expecting a child in their family.









“A source close to the family told us that the 71-year-old California governor candidate was referring to 42-year-old Bart,” it said.

Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott have a three-year-old daughter, Stormi. Bart and Nutrition have two sons: 5-year-old Bodhi and 2-year-old William.

Kylie Jenner has publicly said that she dreams of having a brother or sister to her daughter. On August 10, she celebrated her birthday and provoked rumors of pregnancy, since she did not post fresh photos from the party on Instagram. Kylie’s relatives published a photo from her birthday, where the birthday girl was not visible.

