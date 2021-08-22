Mila Kunis with her grown daughter in Beverly Hills: new photos

Mila Kunis with her daughter Wyatt

After the birth of children, Mila Kunis, although she did not abandon her acting career, began to appear in films much less – the 36-year-old star devotes a lot of time to motherhood, so she has to sacrifice her work. You can see her more and more often during family walks with 41-year-old husband Ashton Kutcher and their two children, five-year-old daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, who will soon be three years old, rather than at social events.

Yesterday Mila was photographed with her daughter on the street in Beverly Hills. The star was dressed, as always, quite simply – comfort when choosing a casual look for her is clearly of decisive importance: she supplemented her skinny black jeans with a white T-shirt and a striped cardigan.



Wyatt, unlike her mother, was dressed in light colors: she wore white and pink bicycles, a dress with a multicolored pattern, a plush white jacket and pink Cossacks, and she carried a blue backpack over her shoulders. Perhaps the star mother was just taking her daughter to school or to some specialized circle.



A fly in the ointment in the quiet and calm family life of Kunis and Kutcher recently tried to add the ex-wife of the actor Demi Moore. The 56-year-old actress released her memoir “Inside Out”, in which she told the details of her marriage to Ashton, making him, to put it mildly, not in the best light. Kutcher, who at first tried to hold on and did not react to the statements of his ex-wife, nevertheless then commented on them, but at the same time was very delicate. Well, Mila completely ignored all these scandalous interviews, thereby making it clear that this did not affect her relationship with her husband.







