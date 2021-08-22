Neuberger Berman commodity fund invests up to 5% of assets in bitcoin

Commodity fund managed by investment company Neuberger Berman will invest up to 5% of its assets in bitcoin futures and stocks ETF based on the first cryptocurrency.

According to the doc for SEC, Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy Fund can invest in futures contracts that are traded on registered in CFTC commodity exchanges. Currently, such instruments are listed on the only site – the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.









The structure will also invest in Canadian Bitcoin ETFs. Neuberger Berman emphasized that ETFs are subject to “many of the same risks” that direct investment in digital gold is subject to.

The company classifies cryptocurrencies as an emerging class of speculative assets. Its experts believe that the upcoming regulation may significantly affect the cost of these instruments.

Neuberger Berman previously told the SEC that it will manage Bitcoin and Ethereum-based assets, including futures, trust securities and ETFs. A new attachment to the Form D notification excludes the second largest cryptocurrency from the company’s sphere of interest.

The total value of assets under management of Neuberger Berman exceeds $ 400 billion. The volume of the Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy Fund is estimated at $ 164 million.

Recall that 70% of institutional investors surveyed by Fidelity Digital Assets expect to add cryptocurrencies to their portfolios.

