Paris Fashion Week: Natalia Vodianova, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake and others at the Louis Vuitton show

The Louis Vuitton show took place in Paris yesterday evening – this fashion show ended the Fashion Week in the French capital. Among the guests of the presentation of the spring-summer collection of Nicolas Ghesquière were Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Natalia Vodianova and Antoine Arnault, Catherine Deneuve, Jennifer Connelly and others.

The designer dedicated the new collection to Belle Epoque – a beautiful era, the period between 1871 and 1914. She became a kind of declaration of love for Paris at that time.

I wanted to explore the notion of dandy and the slight snobbery that would later become known as French elegance. It is a piece of French history that is very interesting in art and also culturally in terms of the emancipation of women and of course in literature with the works of Proust.

– explained Gesquière.

In addition, this period coincided with the birth and rise of the Louis Vuitton house. After all, it was in the late 1800s that the elite were able to travel more, and the luxurious chests and suitcases with the monogram, the production of which Monsieur Vuitton was engaged in, came in very handy.

The line includes wide-leg high-waisted trousers worn with silk blouses, coats with belts and shirts that are complemented by loafers or moccasins – a designer who is usually a little fond of futurism when creating patterns, this time has created quite practical and wearable (for his creative universe) collection.

However, the show became more than just a fashion show. Not without social statements. So, the defile was accompanied by a video featuring Sophie, a Scottish musician who prefers not to reveal his gender identity.

Nicolas Gesquière

Show guests

