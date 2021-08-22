release date, trailer, actors, plot

At first, the authors of the project intrigued moviegoers with official posters and frames for the Cruella film. The photo appeared actress Emma Stone, who flaunted with makeup and hair in the style of her movie heroine. The authors of the project also declassified the date of the premiere: viewers should expect this release on May 27, 2021.

Interesting The authors of the series “Bridgerton” named the actress who will be the main one in season 2

Photo from the film “Cruella”Mmoy Stone / Photo Press Service Tape

“Cruella”: plot and trailer

Already on February 17, the announced official trailer of the movie “Cruella” appeared on YouTube. In a comment to Entertainment Weekly, Emma Stone said that the tape will show how the famous villainous woman took the evil side and began to rave about the idea of ​​creating a fur coat from the fur of defenseless Dalmatians. Therefore, at the beginning of the tape, Cruella de Will will appear as a cute and very stylish beauty who is just beginning her acquaintance with the bohemian city and subsequently makes everyone hold their breath by her appearance.









I have always known that I see the world differently than others. Not everyone liked it. I think they were just scared that I would become a psychopath. But a new day brings new opportunities. And finally, I was ready to declare myself … This is just the beginning, sun. I was just born bright, frantic, a little crazy, – says Emma Stone in the trailer.

All the events of the film “Cruella” will be held in London in the 1970s, and therefore the audience will find a wonderful costume drama that will amaze you with an impeccable picture.

Don’t miss it in the movies The game will be fierce: an exclusive excerpt from the crime thriller “The Swindler” has appeared

Actors of the film “Cruella”:

Emma Stone

Emma Thompson

Mark Strong

Paul Walter Hauser

Cruella: watch the trailer