review of the film “Those who wish me death”

Hannah (Angelina Jolie) works in the rescue service: her task is to descend by parachute into the heat of forest fires and extinguish them. Last year, tragedy struck: she was forced to watch the fire kill three teenagers, unable to help them. Now Hannah sits on a remote fire tower and thinks about committing suicide. Her plans will be thwarted by boyfriend Connor (Finn Little) – a couple of killers (Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult) opened a hunt for them with his father, and after the parent was killed, the boy fled into the forest and, by a lucky chance, stumbled upon Hannah’s fire tower. At the same time, the killers visit the local sheriff (John Bernthal) – a friend of the Connor family and at the same time the heroine’s ex-boyfriend, and try to find out from him where the child could have gone.

"Those Who Wish Me Death" is just the third directorial work of Taylor Sheridan, a famous screenwriter who has long established himself as a master of gloomy neo-Westerns – he wrote "At Any Cost", "Windy River" and "The Assassin". The new film has, it would seem, all the attributes of the recognizable Sheridan style: the landscapes of provincial America, stuck somewhere outside of time and space (in theory, the action takes place in modern times, but it could have just as well developed 50 years ago, it would have been replaced only weapons in the hands of villains); the image of a little man faced with an organized evil that is beyond his understanding (the heroes of "At any cost" fought the banking system, Emily Blunt appeared in the center of the tsereushnyh multi-walkers in "The Assassin", here people are killed because of some sort of state-level showdown) ; finally, the cold cynicism of the action scenes. There are coincidences even at the micro level – here, for example, again someone is threatening the beloved of John Bernthal, as in "Windy River".









In general, all the elements are in place – but this time in the hands of Sheridan they somehow do not add up, there is no intelligible sum from the terms. Instead of a staid hard-core thriller, an average action movie from the 90s comes out, which, however, thirty years ago, however, would not have won much success. The problem, I would like to believe, is not so much even in Sheridan’s burnout, but in the original source – the novel of the same name by Michael Corit, who simply does not want to fit into the modest 100-minute timing.

Something is always happening on the screen, the story is in a hurry, not having time to keep track of all the characters – here Jolie and the poor child are playing another “Road”, and Bernthal and his wife are making plans for a happy future, and two cold-blooded killers consistently destroy everyone who stands on their way (Nicholas Hoult is very much in the image of a scumbag – which, probably, should have guessed even after “Mad Max”). There are a lot of actions, and you will definitely not get bored, but at the same time, “Those who wish me death” desperately lacks some air, gloomy contemplation inherent in other films based on Sheridan’s scripts.

The best moments of the film are those where he is distracted from the main plot, showing the everyday life of the characters or rare but catchy action scenes. The rest of the time we are forced to watch dramatic truisms: Jolie, isolated on a fire tower, is trying to overcome the trauma of the past (the same topic, by the way, was revealed much better in the Firewatch game), Bernthal wants to save his pregnant wife, and against the background of all this, a forest fire breaks out – a wordless natural element, capable, as it turns out, of both destroying and purifying: it is the flame that will eventually absorb all evil, and it will metaphorically bring the main character back to life. All this, of course, is very beautifully thought out – and it would probably be even more spectacular if the fire were not so horribly drawn on the computer.