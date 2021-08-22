Salma Hayek amazed with unfading beauty in a new photo without makeup

The star inspires fans

Salma Hayek once again showed the image that made her blooming and incredibly young. The actress tried on a loose silk dress with a floral print, which she successfully combined with massive gold earrings. She gathered her hair into a ponytail, removing it from her face, and in her makeup she preferred natural tones. She posted several similar photos to the network at once. The main detail in them is the fig tree, the fruits of which Salma enjoys. “There is nothing better than picking fruit straight from the tree … I love figs! What’s your favorite fruit? Thank you, nature, ”wrote the sultry Mexican actress.

Hayek’s new photos (photo: instagram.com/salmahayek)

Subscribers gladly entered into a conversation about their favorite fruits, but did not forget to pay attention to Salma’s forever young appearance. Even in such a simple and rather modest way, the star seemed incredibly hot to the fans. They began to write to their favorite actress how she looks great. “Salma is the hottest woman on the planet”, “Rare beauty”, “You are too beautiful”, “Incredible”, “These photos are incredibly beautiful,” fans cannot stop looking at.









Salma is still adorable (photo: instagram.com/salmahayek)

Earlier we wrote that Salma Hayek excited the network with revealing outfits in honor of her 54th birthday. After the iconic date, the celebrity dressed up in a bright yellow dress with piquant cutouts on the sides and a fluffy skirt. It favorably emphasized literally all the advantages of the film star’s figure: an appetizing chest, a wasp waist, as well as fragile shoulders. The star took a couple of shots, and both of them just blew up the network.