Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault with their daughter and son on a walk in Beverly Hills

François-Henri Pinault with his son Augustine and daughter Matilda, Salma Hayek

François-Henri Pinault, in principle, rarely appears in public with Salma Hayek (unless, of course, we are not talking about fashion weeks – the Pinault family owns a giant business, which includes the world’s leading brands), and you can rarely see him with children. But summer is such a time when you want to walk in a big company as often as possible. Here in Los Angeles, the 57-year-old billionaire takes a walk with pleasure – with his beloved wife and children, 18-year-old Matilda and 12-year-old Augustine. On the streets of Beverly Hills, the paparazzi spotted the family.



François-Henri Pinault with his son Augustine and daughter Matilda, Salma Hayek

Of course, 52-year-old Salma Hayek stood out in this company – thanks to her bright outfit, or rather, a colorful flying skirt, which this time became the main one in the “street” image of the actress. However, no less attention of photographers was attracted by another beauty in this company – the eldest daughter Pino Matilda, who, it seems, can easily compete on the podium of some Kendall Jenner.



Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek

Matilda is the daughter of a billionaire from his first marriage to Dorothy Leper, whom he was married to from 1996 to 2004. Also from this relationship, Pinault has a 20-year-old son, François. After the divorce, the businessman met with supermodel Linda Evangelista, from whom Augustine was born. And less than a year later, Pino’s youngest daughter, Valentina, was born, but from Salma Hayek, whom he soon married.



Francois-Henri Pinault with his daughter Matilda and Salma Hayek













By the way, Pino recognized his illegitimate son at once, but he and the boy’s mother could not solve material issues related to the payment of alimony for a long time. Now this is all in the past, and all the children of the billionaire get along well, and he himself shares his love and care between them equally.



Francois-Henri Pinault with his son Augustine



Salma Hayek