Selena Gomez talks about how she coped with mental problems

Selena Gomez is not only an actress, but also a singer and entrepreneur. The first popularity came to her thanks to the children’s comedy series “The Wizards of Waverly Place”. But being a Disney star is not so easy: social pressure can easily “break” the psyche.

Selena Gomez starred for the magazine Elle and openly talked about how she coped with mental and physical health problems. It’s no secret that the girl was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, lupus and had a kidney transplant. And she connects all these problems with the public pressure that was exerted on her through social networks.

It was especially hard for the singer when it became known about her breakup with Justin Bieber.

“I don’t even know what people really thought of me. That I take drugs, drink a lot and run to parties, ”the girl complained to the tabloids.









“My lupus, kidney transplant, chemotherapy, mental illness, public humiliation – all of this, frankly, should have knocked me off my feet. Every time something happened in my life, I thought: “What else? What else do I have to deal with?” “- recalls the star.

It was only when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder that she felt relieved. This made her exhale and make the only right decision to keep her health. She completely abandoned social media. Now she only selects photos and writes text for posts, and other people publish them. Thus, she does not see negative comments and offensive suggestions from subscribers.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Maksakova Yana