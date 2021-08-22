Selena Gomez will star in the horror thriller Dollhouse

American actress and singer Selena Gomez will star in the psychological horror thriller Dollhouse, commissioned by STXfilms. Collider reports.

The film will be produced by Gomez’s July Moon Productions and Sean Levy’s 21 Laps. According to rumors, the new picture will be similar to “Black Swan” by Darren Aronofsky. The screenplay will be written by Michael Paisley.









The details of the plot are kept secret, but it is known that the action will unfold in New York and affect the fashion industry of the city. Dan Cohen will help Gomez and Levy produce the film – the three of them will have to find a director for the project.

“Selena’s involvement is an exciting feature of this project. She is supremely talented both as a star and as a producer. Teaming up Selena with Sean and Dan and their experience in the horror thriller genre will improve Dollhouse and we couldn’t be more excited about how it is evolving, ”said STXfilms Chairman Adam Fogelson.

Last winter, Selena Gomez released her third studio album, “Rare”, consisting of 13 tracks. And in July, together with Trevor Daniel, she presented a CGI video for the track “Past Life”.