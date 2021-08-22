Social media users have chosen a new role model

TikTok has seen a slew of videos in which girls go from modest to confident and fashionably dressed. These videos have nothing to do with the once popular TV series “Don’t Be Born Beautiful”: the new heroine of the Tiktokers is Cruella from the Disney movie. Part of the reason for this insanity was the work of the costume designer: Cruella changes 47 images in the film.

TikTok users have a new hobby – the Disney movie “Cruella”, which was released in Russia on June 3. Tiktokers put Cruella, the main character of the film, on their screensavers, make selections of aesthetic shots, quote the lines of Emma Stone – the actress who played the main role – shoot videos with the climax of the film and Cruella’s bright exits.

And most importantly, on TikTok and other social networks, they copy her images: they transform from modest girls into confident and stylish ones.

“Yesterday I went: the film was just a waste of everything. Cruella crash forever and ever, ”writes one of the film’s fans. “Only today I went to see a movie, she is so beautiful, now I want to be a fashion designer even more,” “This is the best thing that I have seen in my life,” “Her gaze makes my heart beat faster,” others agree. “Cruella is a gorgeous woman, she would take it and run to the registry office,” concludes another user of the network and gains more than 5000 likes on this comment.

The secret of the film’s success among social media users is that it is not like other Disney projects.

Now, for the viewer, a woman with black and white hair is not a villain who once decided to put the skins of Dalmatians on fur coats. She is a deep heroine with her own special story, a difficult life and a difficult path to becoming a personality in the fashion industry. The aesthetics of the film also turned out to be attractive to users.

The film takes place in London in the 70s, during a brief explosion in the popularity of punk – and this is demonstrated in the images of the two main characters, Cruella, played by Emma Stone and the Baroness, played by Emma Thompson. The natures and behavior of the characters are reflected in the extravagant and elegant outfits. “Costumes make up most of your acting work,” admitted Emma Stone in an interview.

The British costume designer Jenny Bevan, who twice won an Oscar for her work: in 1987 for the melodrama A Room with a View (1985) and in 2016 for the fantasy Mad Max: Fury Road, was engaged in the entourage images of Cruella and the Baroness. (2015). She became a nominee eight times. “Cruella” has become her most ambitious project. The main character changed 47 outfits: each one reflected her emotional state and motives for further actions. In total, Jenny Bevan has created 277 costumes for the main cast.

The aesthetics of the London punk revolution can be seen primarily in the costumes of Estella (Cruella’s original name).

While looking for outfits for the heroine’s looks, Jenny Bevan and her team visited many vintage shops in London, New York and Los Angeles. “We were looking for clothes in the best wardrobe with a wide range of clothes in the spirit of the 1970s,” Jenny Bevan told Vogue.

At the beginning of the story, little Cruella, due to a lack of material opportunities, had to create her clothes from scrap materials. There were episodes that were not included in the film itself – in one of them, Cruella, while still a girl, created an outfit for herself, decorating her skirt with Christmas toys. In another, a girl found old clothes in a basket of dirty laundry, re-cut them and created her first costume. As it turned out, it was also the first costume created by Jenny Bevan for Cruella De Ville.









Subsequently, Cruella brightly customized her own school uniform: a lot of badges, brooches, buttons on her jacket, a jacket painted with red and black marker, fashionable Converse sneakers with the ambiguous inscription “Kick them”.

With “growing up” Estella’s wardrobe has changed a bit. It includes things already close to ordinary life, but also not devoid of gothic and gloomy charm: beret, jacket, shirt – black. Estella (not yet Cruella) was inspired by Nina Hagen, a German punk rock singer. Emma Stone’s makeup artist Nadia Stacy was also inspired by the icon of punk culture. When creating the looks, Jenny Bevann also became imbued with the outfits of Vivienne Westwood – the British fashion designer and “grandmother of punks” – as well as the Bodymap brand and the collections of Alexander McQueen.

Another reference to the fashion world can be called the image of the Baroness’s assistant, who looks like Yves Saint Laurent in his youth. The exterior of the vintage shop owner, Artie, was modeled after David Bowie.

The shocking images of Cruella (and not Estella) become an instrument of revenge for her. Each new image is a challenge to the Baroness and a desire to change the hierarchy of the fashion world. Her first appearance was incendiary – in the truest sense of the word. She set fire to her white robe, under which was a red dress. Although there is a special fire-resistant fabric, this effect was obtained using computer graphics. According to the plot, Cruella sewed this dress from the old outfit of the Baroness. The inspiration for the creation of this style of outfit was the famous Tree of Charles James.

Cruella’s next flamboyant exit was her arrival on a motorcycle with the symbolic inscription “THE FUTURE” on her face. An open and bold statement that her work is the future. Inspired by the make-up artist for such an inscription on the cover of the album of the group Sex Pistols – “Never Mind the Bollocks”.

The costume, in which Cruella drives off on the garbage truck, thereby spoiling the Baroness’s evening, has become a favorite for Emma Stone. The 12-meter train of the dress was created from the dirty outfits of the 1967 Baroness collection. The top of the newspaper is an imitation of John Galliano’s clothes during his work at Dior. The Marie Antoinette hairdo sent us back to the ball where Cruella lost her mother.

Another iconic outfit for Cruella was a long scarlet skirt that completely covered her car, and a jacket embroidered with figures of horses and carriages. As it turned out, this costume was the most difficult to create. “The skirt had to be light enough so that Emma could move around in it, but at the same time have some weight to effectively fall off the car. The task turned out to be difficult, ”said Jenny Bevan. Kirsten Fletcher, the costume designer, and “a bunch of students sewing petals by hand” came to the rescue. There were more than 5.5 thousand such petals on the skirt.

Baroness von Hellmann is the pinnacle of the fashion hierarchy. And unlike Cruella, the image of Emma Thompson – the actress who played the Baroness – was immediately clear to Jenny Bevan. The artist directed the Baroness’ style towards Dior and Balenciaga of the 1950s and 1960s. Jenny purposefully took the collections of the early times to show how the Baroness fell behind in her vision: the punk culture was actively developing in the 70s, and she still preferred older collections. Cruella, on the other hand, personified a new era: her first appearance with the mask “THE FUTURE” on her face is immediately remembered. Emma Thompson changed 33 outfits throughout the film.

“She has something from the film stars of old Hollywood – from Joan Crawford to Elizabeth Taylor. I said about every costume that this is my favorite! ” – admitted Emma Thompson.