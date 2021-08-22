Social networks: Internet and media: Lenta.ru

American youth are turning left from year to year, and the covid has only increased this imbalance: millennials and buzzers are increasingly offended by growing inequality, more and more outraged that a limited group of people has divided unlimited wealth among themselves. And they start a guerrilla war: first, traders from Reddit have taught “greedy hedge funds” a lesson, and now thousands of TikTok users are urging to “eat the rich.” What does this call mean and how did it appear – in the material of “Lenta.ru”.

“There are rich people,” not literally, but to take chunks of their wealth, demanded young marketer Gina Bologna. The video in her account, which is not very popular by the standards of TikTok (about 21 thousand subscribers), was watched by more than three million people – the girl broadcast a simple idea to this audience: in order to deprive influencers of inadequately large amounts of money, you just need to unsubscribe from them.

“I know the rich were intimidated by the GameStop story. Do you want to scare them a little more? ” – Jin asks the audience and explains: it is the number of subscribers that determines the income level of Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and other celebrities whose popularity has skyrocketed thanks to social networks. “You may really love them, but you have to unsubscribe. This is how we eat the rich. We will make them feel that we are no less important than they are, ”Gina urged.

At the beginning of the year, Reddit users became participants in the exchange revolution. It all started with the fact that one of the members of the community of private traders WallStreetBets on Reddit wrote a post in which he announced that Wall Street is confident that the GameStop video game chain is dying. As a result, millions of private investors began to buy securities, and in a few days they jumped in price from 10 to 400 dollars. As a result of the attack, professional gamblers lost billions of dollars, and a number of funds were closed

A little later, Gina explained that it is not necessary to unsubscribe from all celebrities – you can stay with those who “bring you joy.” But from the already wealthy Jeff Bezos (the head of Amazon and the richest man in the world), you need to stay away even in the virtual space. “He doesn’t need our attention at all, but he still has 2.7 million Instagram followers!” – the girl was indignant.

Thousands of TikTok users responded to Bologna’s cry, unhappy with the fact that the already rich, with their connivance, are getting richer. There are now many videos posted on the platform under the #eattherich tag, with a total of over 335 million views. The authors in different ways promote the idea that it is enough to feed the rich, who have long lost touch with ordinary people. It’s time to put them on the ground and then eat them.

Related materials No prisoners are taken Ordinary Americans have banded together to punish Wall Street players. The rich lose fortunes

The slogan “Eat the rich” has a long history. It is used as a motto by those who are unhappy with the growing gap between the richest people and ordinary mortals. This phrase was isolated from a heavily abbreviated phrase by Jean-Jacques Rousseau, a philosopher who advocated the idea of ​​universal social equality: “When the people shall have nothing more to eat, they will eat the rich.” “.

Rousseau’s words were quoted in a speech in 1793 by Pierre Gaspard Chaumette, prosecutor of the Paris Commune that ruled the capital of France. He turned not to the aristocracy, but to traders in the markets who sold bad goods at an inflated price, while only the richest had access to quality food.

The phrase “Eat the rich” in the XX century has found its place in popular culture. The songs with this name were recorded by the groups Aerosmith and Motorhead. Eat the Rich, performed by Motorhead, became the soundtrack to the 1987 British black comedy of the same name. Its hero is a waiter of the elite restaurant “Bastards”, suffering from the contempt of clients and the manager. He is fired for being rude; poor and hungry, he rebelles against the system and punishes offenders.

The slogan gained popularity on social media a few years ago. Users jokingly celebratethat the founder of socialism Karl Marx did not notice that the word “bourgeoisie” is very difficult to pronounce, while the short Eat the rich reflects the essence of socialism in a placard, but capaciously.

Kim Kardashian on vacation Photo: @kimkardashian







In October 2019, according to a survey published by Axios, 50 percent of American millennials and 51 percent of American millennials were negative about capitalism, and those numbers are up from 2018. Half of the respondents expressed concern that the country’s economic system works not for, but against them. The authors pointed out that new generations had such thoughts more often than older ones: millennials and zoomers grew up in a capitalist country in which the level of inequality is breaking records and continues to rise. In this situation, more and more young Americans began to turn to leftist ideas.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the gap between the poor and the rich has become even more pronounced, writes Business Insider, and the crisis among millennials has worsened. “The epidemic is increasing economic inequality. Some millennials were unaffected by the crisis, while others are experiencing the shock of job loss, health problems, and increased spending on child support, ”notes demographer Christine Percheski.

Gina Bologna, who started the explosive growth of the Eat the Rich movement, corresponded with Newsweek that the world is in imbalance and disharmony, and also pointed to the alarming level of inequality in the United States. “We deserve to be free people and do not deserve to work for money on which it is impossible to live,” – said the blogger.

The interests of people are now irrelevant, says Gina. This means that people should be reminded that they are strength. The blogger suggested a specific option: to hit the celebrities with an unsubscribe. “Many influencers have become influencers just because they have enviable living conditions, while most people cannot even meet basic needs. How can we even consider it normal that bloggers get 30 thousand dollars for a photo with some product, if we cannot feed and provide others with housing? ” – Gina is indignant.

The scale of celebrity earnings on social media is truly amazing. So, actor Dwayne Johnson, who has 217 million followers on Instagram, can get more than a million dollars for one advertising publication on his profile – about 75 million rubles at the current rate. The post of the former participant of the reality show “The Kardashian Family” Kylie Jenner, who became the youngest billionaire in history in 2019, is worth 986 thousand dollars (73 million rubles). One post by the most popular person on Instagram – Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo costs a little less – 889 thousand dollars, or 65.7 million rubles.

In addition, in 2020, for the first time, a rating of the richest bloggers appeared on TikTok – a social network that at first no one took seriously.

The leader of the rating, tiktoker Addison Rae Easterling, earns $ 5 million (369.6 million rubles) per year. And sisters Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio in 2020 together received almost 7 million dollars (517.5 million rubles)

These stars and others have already started to lose followers on TikTok. But is such an action capable of becoming a real threat to celebrity income? Jeff Bezos is unlikely to be hit hard by unsubscribing on Instagram – he does have Amazon after all. And what about influencers?

According to Jay Baer (Jay Baer), a digital marketer who advises major global brands, only the churn of millions of users will have a significant impact on the income of top bloggers. “If we talk about Kylie Jenner, then her or her marketing team can only worry about the loss of about 20 percent of subscribers – that is, 40 million people,” he said. In reality, Kylie Jenner continues to grow fans – on average, she has 181 thousand new subscribers every day.

In 2019, Forbes recognized Kylie Jenner as the youngest billionaire in the world, but then revised her status. Photo: Globallookpress.com

So the supporters of Gina Bologna will not be able to “eat” at least one rich man. However, this story, as well as the case of GameStop, once again demonstrate that users of social networks are able to unite against a common enemy – in this case, capitalism. And even if it doesn’t do real damage to influencers, it can make people look differently at their pastime and decide whether it is worth mindlessly wasting time looking at photos of the luxurious life of celebrities.