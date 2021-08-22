Summer romance and pleasant nostalgia: how Salma Hayek’s holidays go

Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek

This summer, 53-year-old actress Salma Hayek spends at home – due to the coronavirus pandemic, the star decided not to risk her health and did not go anywhere. However, the main thing is not the place, but the people who surround you, so Hayek looks more than happy next to his family and friends. Today she posted a new photo with her 58-year-old husband François-Henri Pinault. On it, the spouses kiss each other through protective masks.



Love in times of coronavirus

– the actress signed the photo.

It seems that after sitting up at home, Salma and François-Henri decided to get out into the light, while, of course, not forgetting about the precautions. Judging by the photo, they went to lunch at a restaurant.

In recent months, the actress, who, like many of her stellar colleagues, has had an unplanned break in her career, devotes a lot of time to herself and enjoys carefree and calm days with her family. Perhaps not a single day of her is complete without swimming in the pool. Well, the fans of the actress are only happy – after all, then the star spoils them with her pictures in a bikini.

Hayek also shares pleasant memories from the past. A few days ago, she showed fans pictures from her first home, which she bought on her own.















These photos were taken in the first house I was able to buy. I am indebted to you, my dear fans, and I am very grateful to you,

– she turned to her fans.

Their love is clearly mutual – her fans sincerely love Salma and do not cease to admire her beauty and openness.

The stars add excitement to the measured lifestyle … card games! Her brother and father are her company in this.



Salma Hayek with brother and father