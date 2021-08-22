the first details of the singer’s event became known

27-year-old American singer Ariana Grande is preparing for the wedding and, together with her beloved Dalton Gomez, is choosing a venue for the event. According to insiders, the ceremony will be held in California and modestly.

It is noted that Grande does not want a magnificent wedding and, due to the coronavirus pandemic, she is waiting for the situation to calm down. Writes about this edition of Us Weekly.

“They looked at places in several cities, but most likely they will choose California. They want a very modest ceremony. Officially, nothing will happen until it is safe,” said an insider.

According to a source, the singer is very in love with her chosen one, and they are happy. By the way, Grande’s relatives also liked Gomez.

“They are obsessed with each other and spend almost all the time together. He is madly in love with her and makes her truly happy. All Ariana’s family and friends adore him,” added the insider.

Recall that Ariana Grande was already engaged to comedian and producer Peter Davidson. However, the romance of the stars did not end with a wedding. They refused marriage in October 2018 and broke off relations.









What is known about Ariana Grande’s romance with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande began dating Dalton Gomez, junior luxury real estate agent at Aaron Kirman Group, in early 2020. In March, the couple was photographed by the paparazzi. In the footage that spread over the network, the lovers were kissing.

Ariana and Dalton tried to keep their relationship out of the press and public. However, after the exposure of the novel, the singer repeatedly published joint photos with Dalton Gomez on social networks.

