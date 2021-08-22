Sunday, August 22, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    The first footage from the filming of the Pirelli-2020 calendar appeared on the network: Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart and others




    The first footage from the filming of the Pirelli-2020 calendar appeared on the network: Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart and others

    Rosalia / Emma Watson

    The first footage from the filming of the iconic Pirelli calendar, which will be dedicated to an equally iconic female image, Shakespeare’s Juliet, has appeared on the network. The heroines of Pirelli 2020 are stars from various fields of art: actresses Kristen Stewart, India Moore, Yara Shahidi, Emma Watson, Claire Foy and Mia Goth, as well as singers Rosalia and Chris Lee and artist Stella Roversi.

    The author of the calendar was the Italian photographer Paolo Roversi (yes, Stella Roversi is his daughter), and the shooting took place in Verona, in the “homeland” of Juliet.

    I am still looking for my Juliet and will search all my life. Juliet is a dream

    Roversi said.

    Emma Watson
    Emma Watson

    Kristen Stewart
    Kristen Stewart

    Along with the backstage footage, a video has also appeared on the network in which the calendar participants read an excerpt from Romeo and Juliet.

    Love has many faces, but only one name is Juliet

    – this is the slogan of the campaign.

    The calendar itself, which took a course towards progressiveness only a few years ago, shows that beauty also has many faces: women of different nationalities, as well as transgender actress India Moore, appeared on the calendar.

    Recall that the calendar from the Pirelli company was first released in 1964. Over the years, it has become one of the main publications for photographers who wanted to shoot for him and for models who wanted to shoot in it – it is difficult to name a big star from the fashion world who would not appear on its pages. For many years, the calendar glorified female beauty, while choosing girls of exclusively conventional beauty as its heroines and taking them naked. Now the calendar seeks to reflect the diversity of topics that concern women, and when choosing heroines focuses on the achievements of women, and not on their appearance.

    Emma Watson
    Emma Watson

    Claire Foy
    Claire Foy

    Mia Goth
    Miya Goth




    Paolo Roversi and Emma Watson
    Paolo Roversi and Emma Watson

    Rosalia
    Rosalia

    Stella Roversi
    Stella Roversi

    Rosalia
    Rosalia

    Chris Lee
    Chris Lee

    Claire Foy and Paolo Roversi
    Claire Foy and Paolo Roversi

    Yara Shahidi
    Yara Shahidi

    India moore
    India moore




    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us