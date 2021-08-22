The first footage from the filming of the Pirelli-2020 calendar appeared on the network: Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart and others

Rosalia / Emma Watson

The first footage from the filming of the iconic Pirelli calendar, which will be dedicated to an equally iconic female image, Shakespeare’s Juliet, has appeared on the network. The heroines of Pirelli 2020 are stars from various fields of art: actresses Kristen Stewart, India Moore, Yara Shahidi, Emma Watson, Claire Foy and Mia Goth, as well as singers Rosalia and Chris Lee and artist Stella Roversi.

The author of the calendar was the Italian photographer Paolo Roversi (yes, Stella Roversi is his daughter), and the shooting took place in Verona, in the “homeland” of Juliet.

I am still looking for my Juliet and will search all my life. Juliet is a dream

Along with the backstage footage, a video has also appeared on the network in which the calendar participants read an excerpt from Romeo and Juliet.

Love has many faces, but only one name is Juliet

– this is the slogan of the campaign.

The calendar itself, which took a course towards progressiveness only a few years ago, shows that beauty also has many faces: women of different nationalities, as well as transgender actress India Moore, appeared on the calendar.

Recall that the calendar from the Pirelli company was first released in 1964. Over the years, it has become one of the main publications for photographers who wanted to shoot for him and for models who wanted to shoot in it – it is difficult to name a big star from the fashion world who would not appear on its pages. For many years, the calendar glorified female beauty, while choosing girls of exclusively conventional beauty as its heroines and taking them naked. Now the calendar seeks to reflect the diversity of topics that concern women, and when choosing heroines focuses on the achievements of women, and not on their appearance.



