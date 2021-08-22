This was not enough yet! Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the effects of covid that will upset those on a diet











Many people who have had coronavirus complain of unpleasant consequences. People feel weak, some have shortness of breath and arrhythmia. For some, tastes or smells never return. Recently, the list of ailments was added by Gwyneth Paltrow: the star shared her experience and talked about the new consequences of covid.











Paltrow got infected with the infection earlier this year, but the disease is still making itself felt. The star admitted: before she easily managed to lose weight, but after the transferred covid, problems arose with this. “In the last couple of years, I have noticed that my metabolism has slowed down. I understand that a lot of this was due to menopause. But the condition was also affected by COVID-19. My doctor in New York said that many of his patients had metabolic problems, ”she shared on The Art of Being Well podcast.

Gwyneth claims that she gained a lot of weight precisely because of the coronavirus. “Covid happened, and I could not return to my usual diet. I drank alcohol and ate pasta all the time, ”the actress admitted. Gwyneth also complained of rapid fatigue and blurred consciousness. According to the star, sometimes she cannot connect even two words.



















Paltrow decided to fight extra pounds with the help of intuitive fasting. Such advice was given to her by Dr. Will Cole, author of the book “Food Instead of Disease.” Also, the specialist prescribed a course of vitamins to the star. Gwyneth follows a plant-based diet, does not consume sugar and alcohol. The result was not long in coming: the actress has already lost 5 kilograms. By the way, negative consequences can be caused not only by the virus itself, but also by vaccination against it. Read more about this here.