Timothy Chalamet, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan and others in the trailer for “Little Women”

Emma Watson in the movie Little Women

The new film adaptation of the novel by American writer Louise May Alcott “Little Women” promises to be one of the main pre-Christmas movie premieres. A trailer for the film with Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothy Chalamet and other actors who starred in this film directed by Greta Gerwig has appeared on the network.

“Little Women” for Gerwig is the second film after “Lady Bird”, which she directed herself. The classic story, more than once transferred to the screen and stage, will again tell the life of the four March sisters – Margaret, Joe, Beth and Emmy, who lived in Massachusetts during the Civil War era.

Greta Gerwig put together an interesting cast on the set. The March Sisters were played by Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen. Laura Dern got the role of the girls’ mother – Marme March. The role of their friend and neighbor Laurie starred the star of the gay drama Call Me by Your Name, Timothy Chalamet.

The world premiere of Little Women is scheduled for December 25th. And the film will be released in Russia at the end of January 2020.

Along with the trailer, new footage from the film also appeared on the network.



Emma Watson in a scene from the trailer



Saoirse Ronan



Saoirse Ronan and Timothy Chalamet



Laura Dern



Eliza Scanlen



Timothy Chalamet and Florence Pugh



Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen











Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh



Saoirse Ronan



Emma Watson

