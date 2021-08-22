Sunday, August 22, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Timothy Chalamet, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan and others in the trailer for “Little Women”




    Cinema


    9362



    Timothy Chalamet, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan and others in the movie trailer "Little women"

    Emma Watson in the movie Little Women

    The new film adaptation of the novel by American writer Louise May Alcott “Little Women” promises to be one of the main pre-Christmas movie premieres. A trailer for the film with Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothy Chalamet and other actors who starred in this film directed by Greta Gerwig has appeared on the network.

    “Little Women” for Gerwig is the second film after “Lady Bird”, which she directed herself. The classic story, more than once transferred to the screen and stage, will again tell the life of the four March sisters – Margaret, Joe, Beth and Emmy, who lived in Massachusetts during the Civil War era.

    Greta Gerwig put together an interesting cast on the set. The March Sisters were played by Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen. Laura Dern got the role of the girls’ mother – Marme March. The role of their friend and neighbor Laurie starred the star of the gay drama Call Me by Your Name, Timothy Chalamet.

    The world premiere of Little Women is scheduled for December 25th. And the film will be released in Russia at the end of January 2020.

    Along with the trailer, new footage from the film also appeared on the network.

    Emma Watson in a scene from the trailer
    Emma Watson in a scene from the trailer

    Saoirse Ronan
    Saoirse Ronan

    Saoirse Ronan and Timothy Chalamet
    Saoirse Ronan and Timothy Chalamet

    Laura Dern
    Laura Dern

    Eliza Scanlen
    Eliza Scanlen

    Timothy Chalamet and Florence Pugh
    Timothy Chalamet and Florence Pugh

    Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen
    Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen




    Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh
    Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh

    Saoirse Ronan
    Saoirse Ronan

    Emma Watson
    Emma Watson

    Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen

    OlgaM Olga Maximova

    A source
    Pop Sugar

    Photo
    Stills from the film “Little Women”





    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us