Weekly results: Cardano and Solana renewed highs, and trading volume on OpenSea exceeded $ 1 billion

Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) renewed all-time highs, NFT-marketplace OpenSea recorded a trading volume of $ 1 billion in less than August, a hacker who hacked Poly Network threatened to postpone full refunds and other events of the outgoing week.

Bitcoin hits high above $ 48,500

Already on Monday, the first cryptocurrency was trading near $ 48,000, but in the middle of the week there was a correction – the price dropped to $ 44,200. Having reached the local bottom, quotations began to grow and by Friday rose above $ 48,700, and on Saturday at the moment they exceeded $ 49,000.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading near $ 48,700.

BTC / USDT hourly chart of Binance exchange. Data: TradingView.

Over the past seven days, the price of digital gold has risen 3%, according to CoinGecko. Among the assets from the top 10 in terms of capitalization, Solana (+ 70%), Polkadot (+ 19%) and Cardano (+ 18%) grew the most.

Data: CoinGecko.



According to the Messari service, of the digital assets over the past week, the price of the Avalanche blockchain platform token has risen the most. The price of AVAX increased by 127%, and the capitalization reached $ 7.42 billion.

Data: Messari.

Most of all, the management token of the NFT20 decentralized exchange – MUSE fell in price. Its price fell by almost 37%, and its capitalization fell to $ 15.9 million.

Data: Messari.

The market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market was $ 2.14 trillion. Bitcoin dominance index fell to 42.7%.

Solana token has risen in price by 70%, and the price of Cardano has renewed its all-time high

On August 16, the price of the native token of the Solana (SOL) project renewed its all-time high above $ 80. Thus, SOL entered the top ten largest digital assets.

On August 20, the Cardano cryptocurrency (ADA) gained 18% and hit its all-time high above $ 2.5. Earlier, the founder of the project, Charles Hoskinson, announced the imminent disclosure of the launch date for smart contracts as part of the Alonzo update.

At the time of writing, SOL is trading near $ 75, ADA is above $ 2.5, according to CoinGecko.

Trading volume on NFT-marketplace OpenSea in August exceeded $ 1 billion

Data: TheBlock.



Since the beginning of August, trading volumes on the OpenSea NFT marketplace have exceeded $ 1 billion.According to The Block, in June the figure was $ 125.2 million, and in July it grew to $ 284.2 million.

Poly Network offered $ 500,000 to identify bugs, and hacker who compromised the protocol threatened to delay refunds

Developers DeFi-Protocols Poly Network announced the launch of a bounty program to find bugs in its main functions. The scheme provides for a payment of up to $ 100,000 for each detected error, with a total pool of $ 500,000.

The project team was in active correspondence with the hacker who broke the protocol. He refused to hand over the key to the multisig wallet “this week” because Tether did not unblock his address. The keys to the multisig wallet are controlled by both parties – the remaining ERC20 tokens are stored on it.

At the same time, the developers sent the hacker 160 ETH as a reward for the discovered vulnerabilities the day before (the same $ 500,000 that he refused).

White Hacker Prevents Potential Theft Of $ 350 Million From DeFi Project SushiSwap

Paradigm partner, cybersecurity specialist Sam Sun, spoke about how he identified and helped fix a vulnerability in the DeFi project SushiSwap. The bug threatened to lose over 109,000 ETH (~ $ 350 million at the time), and a similar vulnerability in the past was used by a hacker to steal $ 371,000 from the Opyn protocol.

Bitcoin exchange Liquid hacked for $ 80 million

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid has reported a hot wallet hack. The platform did not name the volumes of the assets withdrawn by the attacker, but published the addresses associated with it.

According to on-chain data, they received 107.3 BTC, almost 11 million XRP, about 9 million TRX. The Ethereum wallet received 14,957 ETH and ERC-20 tokens for a total of $ 24.8 million, and the total value of funds transferred to addresses exceeded $ 80 million.

Gary Gensler: DeFi Decentralization Doesn’t Give Immunity From SEC Oversight

The head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, said that DeFi projects can be regulated by supervisors, regardless of their degree of decentralization.

He called the term “decentralized finance” misleading because the operating platforms are highly centralized in some aspects. In particular, he noted projects that reward participants with digital tokens or other similar means.

Former SEC official warned Ripple about the risk of XRP recognition as a security

Former director of the SEC’s corporate finance department, William Hinman, said that he had warned Ripple about the risk of XRP being recognized as a security. He recommended that the company stop selling tokens in order to comply with the regulator’s requirements.









Attorney Jeremy Hogan examined Hinman’s testimony and highlighted two main points. First, the witness first discussed possible compliance options with Ripple representatives after the Commission initiated an investigation into the company.

Second, he saw controversy in Hinman’s testimony when asked about the SEC’s policy on securities ownership by employees. The latter cannot buy assets related to the regulator’s investigations. Moreover, any transaction of an employee with securities must be pre-approved.

A Ripple spokesperson asked Hinman if this rule applied to digital assets prior to 2018. The witness hesitated for a while and then answered “no”.

Experts Saw Signs of Cryptocurrency Market Shifting to FOMO Mode

The accumulation of reserves by miners, the outflow from cryptocurrency wallets and the growth of net unrealized profits in the bitcoin network against the background of its rise in price indicate the chances of a FOMO effect, Glassnode analysts write in a new report.

Coinbase Acquires $ 500 Million Cryptocurrency And Opens Branch In Japan

Coinbase will allocate $ 500 million for the purchase of cryptocurrencies. In the future, the exchange will channel 10% of the quarterly net profit for investments in digital assets.

The company also announced its entry into the Japanese market in partnership with financial giant Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Binance Introduces Mandatory User Verification

New Binance users must pass identity verification to access the products and services of the Bitcoin exchange, including crypto deposits, trading, and withdrawals.

Existing clients who have not gone through the procedure will only have access to withdraw funds, close positions and cancel orders.

The exchange is tightening requirements for user verification amid increasing pressure from supervisory authorities. This week, the Dutch Central Bank joined the list of regulators who announced that Binance did not have a license to operate.

The company also hired former Treasury Department Criminal Investigator Greg Monahan as its anti-money laundering officer, and Binance.US CFO Joshua Sroge became the interim CEO of the exchange’s US division.

In addition, Binance received a lawsuit from a group of international traders, who accused its inability to provide access to infrastructure during peak loads and losses of $ 20 million. At the same time, a court in the UK ordered the company to find the cryptocurrency stolen from the Fetch.ai project.

David Marcus announced readiness of Novi digital wallet for launch

The head of the payment division of Facebook, David Marcus, announced the readiness of the Novi digital wallet to launch. He noted that the corporation is true to its initial promises and is not going to launch the project without the prior approval of regulators.

Previously, the media reported that Novi Financial (formerly Calibra) is considering cooperation with third-party stablecoin issuers and abandoning Diem.

Crypto trading brought Robinhood over 40% of all revenues in the second quarter

Online broker Robinhood earned $ 565 million in revenue in April-June, 8.2% higher than in January-March. The share of digital assets trading in the indicator increased from 17% ($ 88 million) to 41% ($ 233 million).

60% of the 22.5 million customers with non-zero account balances in the second quarter carried out transactions with cryptocurrency. 62% of digital asset-related revenue came from Dogecoin trading (34% Jan-March).

Bitcoin Suisse and Worldline Launch Bitcoin Payments Solution in Trade

Swiss crypto trading platform Bitcoin Suisse and European payment company Worldline have unveiled WL Crypto Payments, a multichannel cryptocurrency payment solution.

The integrated service allows over 85,000 Swiss merchants on the Worldline network to accept Bitcoin and Ethereum as a payment option, according to the statement. POS terminals and in e-commerce.

Buterin proposed to abandon the management of DeFi projects through token voting

Vitalik Buterin proposed to abandon the DeFi project management model through token voting. The Ethereum co-founder highlighted two major attendant issues:

inequality and mismatch of incentives among holders of management tokens;

the possibility of a direct attack through various forms of buying votes.

He noted other shortcomings and suggested possible solutions.

Buterin also said he was skeptical about the prospects for Facebook and Twitter projects to integrate digital currencies.

In addition, the co-founder of Ethereum joined the Dogecoin Foundation advisors along with longtime associate of Elon Musk and the head of his family office Jared Birchell, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, and developer Max Keller.

Putin instructed to prepare proposals to verify information about ownership of cryptocurrency

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved an anti-corruption plan for 2021-2024. In it, he instructed to prepare proposals aimed at verifying data on ownership of cryptocurrencies until November 15 of this year. The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Digital Industry and the Bank of Russia have been appointed responsible for implementation.

Also on ForkLog:

The creator of the meme “Pepe the Frog” has achieved the removal of the NFT project.

The developers of the DeFi project Luna Yield stole $ 8 million from investors.

The “King of Roma” has launched the Gypsycoin token.

PSV Football Club will receive sponsorship payments in bitcoin.

10T Holdings and Akuna Capital have entered the capital of Deribit.

BitDAO launched the BIT governance token and raised $ 356 million in an auction.

Tiger Global acquired 2.6 million shares of Coinbase for $ 674 million and supported smart contracts auditor CertiK in a $ 24 million round.

Peter Schiff regretted not buying the first cryptocurrency in 2011.

Bitpanda raised $ 263 million with a valuation of $ 4.1 billion.

Dogecoin price has risen by almost 17% amid statements by Mark Cuban and Elon Musk.

Commercial banks in China have opened the digital yuan to customers.

The Bloomberg strategist called Ethereum an obstacle to Bitcoin’s rise to $ 100,000.

What else to read and see

The launch of the third version of Uniswap was a milestone in the development of decentralized finance. Users gained access to a number of new services designed to increase the profitability of liquidity providers and reduce the risk of volatile losses. ForkLog figured out their features.

For information on what volatile losses are on decentralized exchanges using the automatic market maker mechanism, read the ForkLog educational cards.

In traditional digests, we have collected the main events of the week in the fields of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Blockchain technology remains one of the hottest trends among financial, government and commercial organizations around the world. ForkLog has provided an overview of the most interesting recent initiatives.

