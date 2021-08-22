What to invest in right now. 7 promising tokens :: RBC.Crypto

Despite the decline in bitcoin in early August, some digital coins continue to rise. Why is it worth paying attention to such projects as Polkadot, Uniswap and Polygon today?

The opinions of experts may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. RBC-Crypto does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a volatile asset that can lead to financial losses.

In early August, bitcoin consolidated at $ 38-40 thousand after growing by more than 40% at the end of July. As of 13:35 Moscow time on August 5, the main cryptocurrency is trading at $ 38.2 thousand, and its capitalization, according to CoinGecko, is $ 717 billion.

Over the past day, Ethereum has also risen in price by 4%. The value of the largest altcoin by capitalization has increased in anticipation of the London update, which will completely change the mechanism for calculating transaction fees on the Ethereum blockchain. The update is scheduled for release at 03:13 PM UTC on August 5th.

Experts from RBC-Crypto named digital coins that look promising for investment in the current market situation.

What’s going on with the market

In the near future, bitcoin will remain in a sideways movement with a downward trend, leading analyst at 8848 Invest Viktor Pershikov is sure. According to him, there is no informational reason for the growth of quotations. If by the end of the week the main cryptocurrency cannot gain a foothold above $ 40 thousand, then there is a high probability of a reversal with a subsequent decline to the level of $ 30 thousand.

“This will not disrupt long-term plans for the market recovery in the fall, but will continue the general sideways trend for several more weeks,” said Pershikov.

For stable and serious growth, fundamental factors need to be changed in favor of the entire crypto market, but so far this has not happened, says Artem Deev, head of the analytical department at AMarkets. In his opinion, there are no fundamental reasons for the growth of bitcoin over $ 40 thousand yet.









“Against this background, it is quite expected that there will be high demand for Ethereum after the network upgrade, which will reduce the cost of transactions and increase their speed,” the analyst added.

There is a possibility that bitcoin quotes may fall to $ 35-37 thousand in the near future, admitted Mikhail Karkhalev, financial analyst at Currency.com crypto exchange. He predicted that after such a decline, an equally impulsive buy-back and continued growth above $ 42 thousand may follow.

What to buy now

In the current situation, the project looks interesting Polygon (MATIC), which has grown 100 times in a year, said Deev. According to him, this is a scalable project, compared to Ethereum, which attracts many investors. Polygon entered the blockchain gaming and NFT ecosystem through its new division Polygon Studios, so the value of the MATIC token will only grow, the analyst said. He also advised paying attention to the Terra project, which raised $ 150 million to create its own DeFi ecosystem.

Another promising token in this situation is Polkadot (DOT), Deev believes. He recalled that now the Kusama ecosystem is being created around the coin, which is aimed at creating several parachains in the Polkadot network.

“Polkadot is one of the top projects at the moment, which is developing successfully, and its token has dropped quite significantly in price and has become very attractive for purchases,” added Karkhalev.

According to the financial analyst of the Currency.com cryptoexchange, the token of the decentralized cryptoexchange is also worthy of attention. Uniswap (UNI), since at the moment this trading platform is considered the leader of DeFi and DEX, and the trading volumes on the platform are constantly growing.

Leading analyst 8848 Invest also advised to pay attention to the sector of decentralized finance (DeFI). Tokens look the most promising now Balancer (BAL), Band Protocol (BAND), Aave (AAVE) and Compound (COMP), Pershikov claims. According to him, these are fundamentally strong, but much cheaper coins of blockchain projects.

“In them, I admit the potential for growth even against the background of sideways movement in the total market capitalization,” added the analyst.

