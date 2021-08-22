Yushchenko’s daughter Vitalina with bees on her body repeated Angelina Jolie’s video

The daughter of the third president of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, Vitalin Yushchenko, supported the initiative to save bees on the planet. To do this, she shot a mesmerizing video

Vitalina Yushchenko covered with bees to shoot a video / Photo: press service

Social activist Vitalina Yushchenko was inspired by the video of Hollywood movie star Angelina Jolie, who was covered with a swarm of bees for a photo shoot. Having received the approval of her father, Vitalina decided to repeat after the actress and shoot a video in order to attract society to the problem of the disappearance of bees on Earth.

According to Viktor Yushchenko’s daughter, bees are loved and appreciated in their family, so she did not feel any fear of filming.

I grew up in a family where nature and Ukrainian traditions are respected. You ask, was I scared? No, since childhood I have been shrouded in the love of these insects and now they need our united efforts and help, ”said Vitalina.

True, during the shooting, it was still not without a bee sting. Fortunately, the doctors did not need help and everything went well.

Vitalina Yushchenko starred with bees on the skin / Photo: press service







Vitalina and her team decided not to change the original concept of the video and shot an identical one like that of Jolie. Now the daughter of the former president of Ukraine is negotiating with UNESCO and with Angelina herself in order to join forces and draw the attention of the world community to a serious problem.

