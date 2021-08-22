Sunday, August 22, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Yushchenko’s daughter Vitalina with bees on her body repeated Angelina Jolie’s video




    The daughter of the third president of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, Vitalin Yushchenko, supported the initiative to save bees on the planet. To do this, she shot a mesmerizing video

    Vitalina Yushchenko covered with bees to shoot a video

    Vitalina Yushchenko covered with bees to shoot a video / Photo: press service

    Social activist Vitalina Yushchenko was inspired by the video of Hollywood movie star Angelina Jolie, who was covered with a swarm of bees for a photo shoot. Having received the approval of her father, Vitalina decided to repeat after the actress and shoot a video in order to attract society to the problem of the disappearance of bees on Earth.

    According to Viktor Yushchenko’s daughter, bees are loved and appreciated in their family, so she did not feel any fear of filming.

    I grew up in a family where nature and Ukrainian traditions are respected. You ask, was I scared? No, since childhood I have been shrouded in the love of these insects and now they need our united efforts and help, ”said Vitalina.

    True, during the shooting, it was still not without a bee sting. Fortunately, the doctors did not need help and everything went well.

    Vitalina Yushchenko starred with bees on the skin

    Vitalina Yushchenko starred with bees on the skin / Photo: press service




    Vitalina and her team decided not to change the original concept of the video and shot an identical one like that of Jolie. Now the daughter of the former president of Ukraine is negotiating with UNESCO and with Angelina herself in order to join forces and draw the attention of the world community to a serious problem.

    Find out more news on the topic:

    Darina Alekseeva

    Darina Alekseeva
    Editor

    Lifestyle writer and screenwriter with over 5 years of experience. Previously, she worked as an editor of the site of the TV channel “Ukraine”, a screenwriter for well-known television projects, several short films. At the moment, it helps readers to keep abreast of all the main events in the world of cinema and TV, writes about cultural events and entertainment.

    More articles by author




    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us