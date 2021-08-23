Adax Claims Uniswap Role In The Cardano Ecosystem | Blockchain24

The under development platform Adax claims to be a game changer with the censorship-resistant DeFi protocol in the Cardano ecosystem. Moreover, the decentralized exchange is positioning itself as the UniSwap for Cardano with a set of DeFi solutions adapted for this blockchain.

Due to growing concerns about the congestion of the Ethereum blockchain, many have turned to the Cardano ecosystem (ADA) as a solution to the problem of increasing fees and slowing transactions caused by a large number of applications and users. ADAX founders praised Cardano for a scientific approach to smart contracts, which are believed to redefine the future of DeFi with a fresh approach to doing business.

As a result, ADAX intends to provide a suite of DeFi solutions tailored for Cardano, as well as a marketplace that simplifies token exchanges, NFT trading, and more.

The team behind ADAX believes that the ultimate goal of this project is “to simply create a benchmark liquidity / exchange solution that the Cardano community could easily adopt and reuse for future projects.”

More complete set of functions

The platform aims to realize this vision by leveraging a trustless protocol for a censorship-resistant token exchange while using social sentiment-based trading tools.

Since the platform is completely decentralized, users also have complete control over their tokens. This feature is often contrasted with the centralized exchange approach, where users trust the platform to manage their private keys.

User experience. The ADAX platform strives to follow industry best practices to keep the user interface user friendly and easy to use.

Token exchange. ADAX allows users to execute smart contract trades instantly and cheaper than on the Ethereum network. Without the use of an order book, the platform removes all intermediaries and complex procedures from the process.

Social media sentiment trading tools. The partnership with Stockgeist.AI, a market sentiment monitoring platform, allows ADAX traders to adjust investments based on early signs of social sentiment. Data is collected from social media sites such as Twitter and Discord to determine which tokens are gaining traction and which are losing.

Integration with the wallet. Widespread wallet integrations include full support for Yoroi, GeroWallet and CardsWallet, as well as "a few additional API-based integrations coming soon."

Liquidity pools. Compared to most liquidity pools, ADAX pools do not rely on ever-changing ratios, with the volatile losses typical of small assets. These factors result in reduced risk and justification for remunerating early liquidity providers.

The future of ADAX

The initial ADAX Exchange Offering (IEO) occurred in June 2021 on ExMarkets.com, one of the first platforms to support Cardano’s own tokens. The team says this IEO has been “extremely successful,” as has their private oversubscription sale.

More awaits for the platform as ADAX continues to leverage strategic partnerships, working with Mait Toki, one of the co-founders of Bitcoin.com, and Roger Ver, who is widely known as “Bitcoin Jesus”. Other efforts to increase the reach of the platform included partnerships with Black Dragon and Charli3, an open source decentralized oracle for Cardano. The developers claim that all of the people and companies listed have acted as ADAX’s marketing, innovation and technology partners.

Other notable partners include GeroWallet, Cardano WAllet, and MELD, a non-custodial banking protocol.

How are you doing with development?

According to the roadmap, the launch of the platform is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021. However, the bridge to Ethereum, according to the schedule, will only be built in the first quarter of 2022. Thus, even if this exchange is launched by the end of 2021, at first it will be possible to exchange exclusively Cardano blockchain tokens on it.

Risk warning

The article is published for informational purposes only and does not contain a call to use the products named in it or invest in the mentioned assets. Nothing in this article should be construed as investment advice. Investing in cryptocurrency is always associated with the risk of losing funds. Especially when it comes to tokens of products that are at the design or development stage. Always do your own research and don’t invest more than you are willing to lose.