Angelina Jolie completely outshined Jennifer Aniston



Anglina Jolie – photo

Angelina Jolie knows how to attract the attention of the public and knows how to make an impression. So the other day she just blew up the Network – just by joining Instagram. And the very first post of the actress made her an absolute record holder. Thanks to him, she managed to outshine and Meghan Markle, and his former rival in the fight for the heart Brad Pitt – Jennifer Aniston… This was reported by the publication Page Six.









At one time, when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry published their first post on Instagram, they set a record at that time. Their post garnered a million likes in the first five hours. However, the record achievement of the prince and duchess did not last long. When Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram in October 2019, she achieved a more impressive result. Its publication in 5 hours collected one and a half million “likes”. Moreover, it is difficult to say what had a greater effect: the very fact of the appearance of an actress on a social network or its actual publication. Then Aniston pleased her fans with the first joint photo of all six actors from the cult TV series Friends in the last almost 20 years, the continuation of which his fans had been waiting for.

But Jolie, in order to set a new record, did not even need to publish her pictures. There was absolutely nothing glamorous in her publication at all. Angelina shared a photocopy of a letter from an Afghan girl suffering from the consequences of recent events in this country. And what? In just three hours she received 2.1 million “likes” (and then, very quickly, there were more than three million of them)!