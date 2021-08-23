Angelina Jolie started an official Instagram page

In a couple of days, the actress’s account has gained more than 7 million subscribers.

Angelina Jolie is with us! The 46-year-old Hollywood actress has finally launched an official Instagram page. On it, the star positions herself as “a mother, filmmaker and UN Goodwill Ambassador.”

Her first post is dated August 21, and this is a letter from an Afghan girl about the events in her country.

“Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and express themselves freely. Therefore, I came to Instagram to share the stories and voices of those who are fighting for their basic human rights around the world, ”wrote Angelina.







Angelina Jolie celebrates March 8th with thoughts of women in AfghanistanThe actress continues to fight for the rights of all humiliated and insulted.

It seems, as in the case of Leonardo DiCaprio, the star is not going to share moments of his personal life, but will use the popular social network for his social activities and high goals.

In two days, 7.5 million people subscribed to Jolie, including Russian stars: Viktor Drobysh, Alexander Petrov, singer Glukoza, Laysan Utyasheva, Elena Letuchaya, Nastasya Samburskaya, Victoria Daineko, Elizaveta Boyarskaya and others. Angelina herself issued only three subscriptions – to large humanitarian organizations.

