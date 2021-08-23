Ariana Grande Becomes First Woman To Reach 200 Million Instagram Followers

Ariana Grande

Last weekend, 27-year-old singer Ariana Grande became the first woman on Instagram to gain 200 million followers. Slightly behind her are 23-year-old Kylie Jenner and 28-year-old Selena Gomez with 193 and 190 million subscribers, respectively.

One of the first to congratulate Grande was her friend and colleague Lady Gaga, with whom they performed together last weekend at the MTVA VMA Awards.

Congratulations to my friend with 200 million followers. You are queen! Put on this crown

– wrote the star on her instagram.

But the first man to achieve the same success was the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. He now has over 237 million subscribers.

Interestingly, Grande’s tape cannot be called very diverse. On her Instagram, the singer mainly publishes selfies and uncomplicated self-pictures, which are rarely accompanied by thoughtful comments. However, even the simplest photos of her regularly gain several million likes. In general, modern bloggers can only dream of such a success!







