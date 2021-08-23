Ariana Grande is working on a new album

It’s time already, yes.

Ariana Grande

It looks like the release of Ariana Grande’s new album is just around the corner. The singer posted a post on Instagram where she confessed that she was “sending the finished mixes.”



On September 15th, Grande shared a snippet of the new track on Instagram. The short video received over 10 million views and 3 million likes. Ariana Grande signed it as “brb”: some thought it was the name of the song, others saw a hint of an imminent return (this is a popular abbreviation for “be right back”).

In the spring, Ariana Grande revealed that she recorded a song together with Doja Cat at the end of 2019. However, the singer wants to postpone the release until the right time.









Grande’s last album to date, “Thank U, Next”, was released in February 2019. In the fall of the same year, the singer became the curator of the soundtrack for the movie “Charlie’s Angels” and released the live album “K Bye For Now”.

In 2020, Ariana Grande recorded duets with Justin Bieber (“Stuck With U”) and Lady Gaga (“Rain On Me”) – both singles reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100. She also co-wrote the hit Blackpink “Ice Cream”.