Ariana Grande’s new album due out this month

The singer shared the good news on Twitter.

Ariana Grande promises to brighten up the chilly October days with new music: the day before, the singer announced the release of her new album in Twiiter.

No more details, her tweet was simple and concise (but no less joyful). “I can’t wait to give you my album this month,” the singer wrote.

i can’t wait to give u my album this month





– Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 14, 2020

Grande’s last studio album thank u, next was released back in February 2019. Just a few months earlier, in August 2018, Grande released Sweetener. True, during the break between album releases, the singer still teased fans: she teamed up with Lady Gaga to record the composition Rain on Me, which the duo performed this year at the MTV Video Music Awards.