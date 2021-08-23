Binance Singapore hires ex-employee of the country’s state regulator

The new CEO of the company previously dealt with the regulatory issues of the UAE free economic zone and the Singapore stock exchange.

Binance Singapore has appointed Richard Teng as its CEO. The Singapore division of the company announced this in a press release. Information about negotiations with him appeared last week in the Straits Times, citing sources.

Richard Teng is the former head of financial services regulation at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). ADGM is one of 36 free zones in the UAE where foreigners can own 100% of the company and do not pay VAT.

Teng led ADGM from its founding in 2015 until March of this year. During this time, ADGM was the first of the free zones to create new regimes: for private mortgage investment trusts (REITs), fintech companies, venture funds and digital banks. At the end of 2020, Forbes magazine named Richard Teng “one of the most innovative leaders.”

Prior to joining ADGM, Teng worked as Chief Regulatory Officer at the Singapore Exchange (SGX). There he was engaged in the creation of rules for the operation of trading and regulated the launch of new services.

He came to Teng after a 13-year career with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). His work in the state regulator of the country ended in the position of Director of Corporate Finance.

“We will work closely with industry leaders [блокчейна] and regulators <...> to support its stable growth ”- said Richard Teng. He noted that he plans to work on further growth of Binance Singapore, complying with the requirements of the regulator.

Binance Singapore has been helping Singapore clients trade bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin since 2019. They can also open an SGD (Singapore Dollar) deposit and withdraw money using the Xfers Direct service. In March of this year, Binance Singapore signed a MOU with the CapBridge platform. The company will help Binance Singapore expand its range of services and launch an STO (security token offering).

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance parent company, said, “Binance <...> will also be a leader in regulatory support. Richard’s joining us is a big step in that direction. “

As a reminder, last week Binance hired a former US Tax Officer. Earlier this month, it was reported that top executives had left the company. The digital asset exchange is strengthening its team with specialists amid the regulatory pressures the company has faced this year. SCMP reported in July that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has drawn attention to the exchange’s subsidiary, Binance Asia Services Pte.