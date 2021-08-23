Bitcoin (BTC) price is gaining momentum and approaching $ 50,000, what price levels are important now? »Crypto Insiders

from Bitcoin (BTC) rate This week started with red Candles in a row. For a moment, there was a fear that we could roll back to 40 thousand dollars, but a local bottom quickly formed. In this article, you can read an overview of Bitcoin price movement over the past week and take a look at a number of important price areas to look out for in the next week.

Bitcoin (BTC) finds support again at $ 44,500

Bitcoin price Opened this week at $ 47,014 cipher exchange Coinbase dropped initially. but carry Ultimately, they were unable to push the price above $ 44,500, which is the price level at which the middle line of Bollinger Bands is located on the daily chart.

This allowed Bitcoin to rise again on Wednesday. Since then, BTC has grown by 12%. It seems to be 12 hours long, so it turns into a green weekly candle again. Bitcoin price also helps a lot when it comes to denying bearish sentiment.Called by our analyst Michael in his weekly column.









However, it is still possible that Bitcoin will continue to bounce in this area next week. $ 50,000 is on the rise and this resistance is not expected to give up easily. This is the price area in which the price found resistance and support several times in the first half of 2021. In short, this is an important area to look at this week. Above $ 50,000, there should be $ 54,000.

A level below $ 45,000 is critical support. This is the fifties Moving Average (MA) And the aforementioned central line in Bollinger Bands on the daily chart. A move below this value will bring back the $ 40k supply with the potential for further bearish consequences if Michelle’s bearish scenario next emerges.

Would you like to receive daily technical analysis, discuss it with our enthusiastic community, and ask our analysts questions individually? Stay informed and access educational and controversial content. Click this link to come and watch for free for the first 30 days!