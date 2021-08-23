Cardano Rises 10% By Investing.com



Cryptocurrency Cardano has grown by 10%



Investing.com – It was trading at $ 2.686599 at 02:50 (11:50 pm GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, up 10.29% on the day. It was the sharpest daily rise in cryptocurrency since August 22nd.

This rise pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 85.714629B, 4.08% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier, at its peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 79.060662B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 2.433672 to $ 2.686656.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 22.5%. The volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours was $ 6.442773B or 7.05% of the total volume of cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.8787 to $ 2.6867 in the past 7 days.

Currently, Cardano’s price is still below 0.00% of its $ 2.69 peak, which was reached on August 22nd.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 49,346.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.94% on the day.

trading at $ 3,245.90 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.68%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was previously $ 927.709173B or 44.11% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Ethereum’s market cap was $ 380.986036B or 18.12% of the total cryptocurrency market.







