Celebrities fell in love with nudity outfits and launched a new trend: Style: Values: Lenta.ru

The stars fell in love with going out in public in revealing outfits with the effect of nudity and launched a fashion trend. The relevant material is published by The Sun.

These are garments with body-revealing cutouts and translucent inserts. Fashion editor Thea Jacobs analyzed memorable celebrity outfits. For example, the expert cited as an example the gray mesh maxi dress of the TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, in which she appeared at Paris Fashion Week in 2016. The pictures show that Kardashian wore flesh-colored underwear under the outfit. The TV star also got into the lens of the paparazzi in a black midi-length dress with a corset top, a deep neckline and a translucent skirt.

British singer Rita Ora also became a fan of these clothes. In August 2021, she was photographed in Los Angeles in a black bodycon midi dress with translucent panels along the entire length. Ora round off this look with high leather over the knee boots.

British TV presenter Amanda Holden in the same year starred in a black translucent dress of the Temperley London brand, decorated with rhinestones and sequins. Jacobs noted that the celebrity chose a successful set of underwear of the same color for the outfit, due to which she looked very stylish.

The editor also noted that one of the most iconic “half-naked” looks is the outfit of the singer Rihanna on the carpet of the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2014. The performer appeared in public without a bra in a fully transparent maxi-length dress studded with Swarovski crystals. Her outfit was complemented by gloves and a bandana made of the same material, as well as a pink fur cape.

Bella Hadid, a supermodel of Palestinian-Dutch origin, is also a fan of this trend. At the 2017 Met Gala, she wore a see-through body in a black mini dress from Alexander Wang. The mesh outfit was decorated with glittery beads. At the same time, in the photos taken during the event, it can be seen that the model sealed the nipples with a black plaster in the shape of a cross.

In July, the stars massively fell in love with white shirts and launched a trend. For example, the paparazzi filmed American supermodel Kendall Jenner on the streets of New York in a white T-shirt, oversized shirt, beige loose-fitting trousers and black sandals with low heels.