Chainalysis: Dogecoin Adoption Reaches Record Level | Blockchain24

Blockchain analyst Chainalysis says Dogecoin is currently being adopted by new investors at levels not seen since the end of the 2017 bull market.

The firm further noted that most of the supply comes from a small number of wealthy organizations. In particular, 82% of DOGE supplies are taken by 535 organizations, which each own over 10 million DOGE. The firm’s chief economist, Philip Gradwell, explained:

“Dogecoin’s exclusive chain analysis shows it is currently being adopted by new investors at levels not seen since late 2017, with new investors increasing their supply share from 9% in July 2020 to 25% in August 2021.”

Chainalysis’s chief economist also noted that DOGE ownership is highly concentrated, citing “a small number of wealthy organizations own most of the supply.” He explained that there are currently 4 million DOGE holders on the chain. However, “106 billion DOGE, 82% of the supply, is in 535 organizations that own more than 10 million DOGE each, or 0.01% of organizations,” he said, adding that “it is probably a mixture of businesses like as exchanges that hold DOGE on behalf of millions of traders and a few now established early investors. “









He further noted that of the 4 million DOGE holders, 2.1 million own less than 100 DOGE each, with half of them holding the cryptocurrency for more than two years. The economist explained that “these low-balance organizations are not necessarily individuals, but are more likely to be scattered wallets owned by a smaller number of individuals.”

The analysis further shows: “37 billion of the 106 billion DOGE is held by only 31 investors who hold their DOGE for 6 months to 2 years – this is an average of over 1 billion DOGE each. Some of these may be businesses such as exchanges.”

Noting that “DOGE is an asset like any other, with changes in ownership and liquidity in response to changes in demand and price,” the economist detailed: