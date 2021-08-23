Close friend Cameron Diaz revealed that the actress experienced stress while working in Hollywood

Cameron Diaz

This year, 46-year-old Cameron Diaz celebrated 25 years of acting career. She has participated in such high-profile films as The Mask, Gangs of New York, Vanilla Sky, Charlie’s Angels and many others. But, as it turned out, the actress never liked to bathe in the glory and be in the spotlight. Moreover, she experienced real stress from this. A close friend of the star told People about this.

Although she was always in the spotlight, she was uncomfortable in this role. For her, it was a real stress, which over the years has greatly affected her. She needed a break. Now she really enjoys her married life and loves spending time with Benji (Benji Madden is Diaz’s husband. – Approx. ed.),

– he said.

Cameron’s last film work was the film “Annie” (Annie), which was released five years ago. Well, last year, Diaz’s friend, actress Selma Blair, said that her colleague decided to end her film career in order to focus on the family.

Diaz herself in a recent interview with InStyle magazine admitted that she does not miss the set – she likes a quiet family life with her husband much more.

It’s great when no one knows what I’m going to do. Because now my time is completely mine. I am not involved in promoting films, and since I don’t go to promo tours, I don’t owe anyone anything. I don’t do this anymore. I live my life – said the star.



Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz







