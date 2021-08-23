Constant change of pillowcases is a must: beauty secrets of actress Mila Kunis

Which celebrity do you represent when it comes to natural beauty, beautiful skin, stunning makeup and gorgeous hair? We are sure many will answer – Mila Kunis. The appearance of a 38-year-old beauty is envious, but you should know that following a few simple rules will make you look great too. Here are some beauty secrets from Mila Kunis.

Skin care

Mila Kunis has talked about her skin care program on numerous occasions. Her motto is “Less is better.” One of her top tips for keeping your skin flawless and glowing is to cleanse your face before bed. Mila knows how important it is to keep pores clean and not let dirt and makeup build up.

She also emphasizes the importance of changing pillowcases frequently. When we sleep, sweat, dirt, dead skin cells, bacteria are transferred to our pillowcases. Add dust mites and fabric softener residues to this. This cocktail can cause acne breakouts and dull skin. If you are allergic to laundry detergent or other fabrics, consider purchasing silk pillowcases that are hypoallergenic and will not damage your hair like other fabrics.

Mila’s skin is naturally olive, but you can achieve a golden sheen with a light tan, lotion or bronzer. Don’t go to the beach without sunscreen, or the sun can damage your skin, and instead of sunburn, you get burns. Another way Mila looks amazing is through diet. The celebrity’s diet is high in protein and high in omega-3s.

Makeup

As for makeup, Mila usually uses mascara and very rarely eyeshadow. The fact is, the actress explains, that when she uses dark eyeshadow or eyeliner, she looks like a raccoon. It is for this reason that the beauty chooses bronze eyeshadows for the eyelids, completing the image with a layer of black mascara.

Another makeup option is gray eyeshadow instead of black for smoky. They accentuate the color of her eyes and go well with just about any outfit she wears.









If you want to create the same look with a drag, use eyeshadows in neutral shades. Apply them in neat layers, blend well. Using eyeshadows that are too dark will make you look like you’re preparing for Halloween and not a Hollywood premiere, so make sure you find the right balance for your skin tone, eyebrows, facial features, and eye color.

Mila’s makeup looks very simple compared to the makeup of many other women in Hollywood. While she makes sure her eyes really look bright when she appears on the red carpet, Mila relies on simplicity the rest of her days.

A woman does not like to feel a dense mask on her face, and therefore she prefers BB cream to foundation. Usually Kunis chooses nude lipstick or lip balm. Mila tries not to draw much attention to her lips with a dark pencil or overly bright lipstick.

Hair styling secrets

Mila’s hair is probably second only to her eyes. Her dark, thick locks always look healthy and light. This seems to be more difficult than it really is.

Mila lets her hair air dry, styling just for the red carpet. A woman prefers styling with a hairdryer with a large round brush, curling irons help to add volume.

If your hair is dull, brittle, vitamins and minerals will help strengthen it – zinc, protein, iron, vitamins A and E. Thanks to them, the hair becomes stronger and thicker.

Avoid hot styling if possible to prevent damage to your curls, and avoid cheap hair dyes and lighteners.

Let’s summarize

Mila Kunis is a trendsetter in makeup, style, fashion and skincare. While it can be tempting to put on bright makeup, sunbathe on the beach and skip your skincare regimen, if you want to achieve Mila’s look, you should give up these harmful ideas.