Cristiano Ronaldo Tops The Ranking For The Cost Of An Instagram Ad Post

For one publication, the Portuguese receives $ 1.6 million. In second place was actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Cristiano Ronaldo turned out to be the highest paid Instagram user. It took first place in the annual rankings for the cost of publishing a sponsored post. For one advertising post, a football player receives $ 1.6 million. The study was conducted by Hopper HQ, which analyzed data including average engagement, posting frequency, and follower count. Writes about this Daily Mail.

This is the first time that a footballer has reached first place in this annual ranking. Last year, the striker was only in third place with his “modest” $ 889,000 per ad post.

Cristiano Ronaldo in lingerie [+–] Cristiano Ronaldo on the football field [+–]

Ronaldo, 36, makes more than $ 40 million a year on Instagram, more than his salary as a player for the Italian club Juventus. Ronaldo has 308 million Instagram followers.

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is in second place. The 49-year-old action and comedy star’s blog post is worth $ 1.52 million. 250 million people have subscribed to it.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with her daughters [+–]

Closes the top three, 28-year-old singer Ariana Grande. She earns $ 1.51 million for an advertising post. She has 247 million subscribers.

Ariana Grande [+–]

Also on the list were such celebrities as Kendall Jenner and Lionel Messi.

In fourth place was 23-year-old Kylie Jenner with $ 1.49 million per post. She posts promotional photos of her skincare brand, cute shots of her daughter and herself.

Kylie Jenner [+–] Kylie Jenner [+–]

Most often in revealing swimsuits. Previously, she ranked first in the ranking, but lost her position. 244 million people have subscribed to it.

In fifth place is 28-year-old singer Selena Gomez, who receives $ 1.46 million for a post she shares with her 239 million followers.









Selena Gomez [+–]

Five years ago, she was in first place, but fell in the rankings.

The most famous of the Jenner Kardashians, Kim Kardashian receives $ 1.41 million per post. The 40-year-old reality TV star most often posts selfies in bikinis, photos with children, promotes her SKIMS clothing line and KKW Beauty cosmetics line.

Kim Kardashian [+–] Kim Kardashian [+–]

Although she is ranked sixth, Kim is considered one of the most influential bloggers on Instagram. 232 million people have subscribed to it.

Another player in the ranking is Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona. This is his debut in seventh place with a solid $ 1.16 million per sponsored post.

Lionel Messi – captain of FC Barcelona [+–]

The Argentine rarely publishes candid photos, or pictures of the family, but shares pictures from the football field. He has 224 million subscribers.

Beyoncé is ranked eighth with $ 1.14 million per post. The 39-year-old singer has gone down to the rankings. In 2020, she ranked seventh.

She regularly shares pictures with her husband and daughter. She also posts pictures of herself in designer outfits.

Justin Bieber is ranked ninth and earns $ 1.12 million per post.

Justin Bieber and his wife’s feet [+–]

The 27-year-old singer has 179 million subscribers, and their number has grown significantly after he got married and began to post pictures not only of himself, but also of his wife Haley Bieber.

Model Kendall Jenner rounds out the top ten.



Kendall Jenner and her tequila [+–]

The third member of the Jenner-Kardashian clan in the ranking receives $ 1.05 million per post. For her 172 million fans, she regularly posts pictures of herself and promotes her products, including the tequila brand.