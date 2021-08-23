Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin spotted on a date in New York

Dakota Johnson / Chris Martin

It seems that 44-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow has a great gift of persuasion! At least, insiders claim that it was the actress who convinced her ex-husband, 42-year-old Chris Martin, to reconnect with 29-year-old Dakota Johnson. Recall that the couple became aware of the unexpected separation in early summer. And now, several times, the couple was seen together again.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

So, in early August, Dakota and Chris attended a party dedicated to the end of the filming of the film “Cover”, and this weekend, the lovers were seen on a date at the restaurant of the Surf Lodge in New York – one of the visitors to the establishment told US Weekly about this. witness a romantic meeting.

They were sitting at a corner table with another man. Dakota hugged Chris and they talked to this guy,

– said the source.

Dakota Johnson / Chris Martin

Although the eyewitness noted that the couple was dressed very modestly and everyday, they could not remain unrecognized – some of the visitors, as a sign of their sympathy for the stars, treated them to drinks.

Chris and Dakota came over and thanked the people who sent them drinks as it was very nice of them. But I don’t think it was alcohol, since the couple had been drinking only water all evening before,

– noted an eyewitness.

After dinner, the couple left the restaurant holding hands.

We will remind, at the beginning of the month, Chris and Dakota were also seen on a double date with Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk in the Hamptons. The actress has an excellent relationship not only with her ex-husband – Gwyneth gets along well with Dakota, spending time with her in the same company.









Derek Blasberg, Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson

Another proof of friendship between families – Johnson was accepted by Martin’s children from Gwyneth. Dakota also spends a lot of time with 14-year-old Apple and 13-year-old Moses.