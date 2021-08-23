Desperate Angelina Jolie changed her appearance and grabbed the sword

Angelina Jolie changed her traditional hair color and dyed her hair blonde. A major makeover is required for The Eternals.

When the directors offered Jolie an experiment, the actress agreed. The result of the transformation of Angelina can be enjoyed in a fresh trailer, released on August 19. In the frame, a celebrity appeared with long, blond hair, reports the prozvezd.ru portal. The woman will play the harsh warrior Tena.

However, some fans did not believe that she made such sacrifices.

Are you blind !? This is a glued wig !! Actresses do not spoil their hair with such coloring😂 21st century !!! Yomayo! Any make-up is done “;” Wigs have not been canceled … what is it about

, – they report.









Popular articles now show more

The Eternals is a new American superhero film based on the comic book of the same name. The movie is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

It will be the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film was directed by Chloe Zhao, who co-wrote the screenplay with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo.

In addition to Angelina Jolie, it stars Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keogan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek.

The plot is based on a team of superheroes who have united against the oldest enemies of humanity, the Deviants.

Earlier it was reported that Harry Potter is returning: a series about a young wizard will appear on HBO Max. The project is still at an early stage of development, the producers are looking for scriptwriters. In addition, it is not known what the series will be about and who will get the main roles.

As Znay.ua reported, the director of “Dyldy” and the creator of “Chernobyl” will shoot a series for HBO based on the cult game Last of Us.

Znayu wrote, the star of “Fantastic Beasts” is getting divorced: the tale has not lived even two years.