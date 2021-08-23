Emma Roberts: the best images of the actress on the red carpet, photos | Vogue Ukraine

On February 10, actress Emma Roberts celebrates her anniversary. She turns 30. The daughter of actor Eric Roberts and niece of Julia Roberts reached not small heights by her years. The start of her career began at a young age. At the age of 10, she starred in the movie “Cocaine” with Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz, after which she was noticed by many producers. A couple of years later, she landed the role of Eddie Singer on the Nickelodeon television series Not Like This, and then starred in several films We Are the Millers, Valentine’s Day, and American Horror Story and Scream Queens. In addition to successful self-realization, Emma recently became a mother for the first time. She and Garrett Hedlund had a boy named Rhodes Robert Hedlund.









Emma Roberts

It seems that Emma has time to do everything, and even select images for social events. The actress has great taste, as evidenced by her numerous exits on the red carpet. Most often, Emma chooses laconic monochrome images, elegant bustier dresses, translucent outfits and daring mini embroidered with sequins or crystals. So, for the Vanity Fair party in 2020, Roberts wore a black Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture dress, and for the same event in 2019, she relied on a “naked” Yanina Couture dress. Vogue.ua has collected the best outlets of Emma Roberts on the red carpet.