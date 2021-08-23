Emma Stone postponed wedding due to coronavirus

Emma Stone

Following Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus spreading around the world, Emma Stone also postponed her wedding. According to Western media reports, the 31-year-old actress was supposed to marry her 34-year-old fiancé Dave McCurry this weekend in Los Angeles, but the ceremony did not take place. Emma and Dave have not yet set a new wedding date.

The actress and director of Saturday Night Live announced their engagement late last year after two years of romance. On Instagram, McCurry posted a picture with his beloved, in which she showed the engagement ring he had donated.



Dave McCarey and Emma Stone

Whether the couple was going to arrange a magnificent celebration and where exactly it was supposed to take place is unknown, but US President Donald Trump recently made a recommendation not to hold events with more than 10 participants. So, most likely, the couple did not plan to limit themselves to only one official painting.

If the situation with the epidemic does not change, then it seems that more than one star couple will announce the cancellation of their wedding this year, and a lot of high-profile celebrations are planned. So, for example, the marriage of Natalia Vodianova and Antoine Arnault, who are to get married this summer in France, is still in question.







