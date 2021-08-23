Emma Stone was published for the first time after giving birth: photo

On Tuesday, May 18, the premiere of Disney’s crime movie Cruella, starring 32-year-old Emma Stone, took place at the El Capitan cinema in Los Angeles. This is the first appearance of a celebrity on the red carpet as a mom.

Emma Stone

At the event, the actress appeared in a black and white outfit – in the favorite colors of the sinister heroine Cruella. She is wearing an elegant suit from the premium brand Louis Vuitton – straight-cut trousers and a classic jacket with gold decor. Note that the restrained outfit did not hide the curvaceous star shape, which seems to have appeared after childbirth. Emma Stone finished off the look with a silk white shirt with a bow tie and velvet pumps.

From the French fashion house Louis Vuitton, she also picked up jewelry and a bright red clutch, to match which she painted her lips. The star wrapped her hair and put it in an exquisite hairstyle, and in her makeup she accentuated the eyes, adding rhinestones.









Emma Stone at the Cruella premiere / Photo Getty Images

Emma Stone at the Cruella premiere / Photo Getty Images

