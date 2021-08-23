Famous actress got a tattoo in honor of Jennifer Aniston

“It’s so stupid, but I like it so much.”







Legion media

Jennifer Aniston











38-year-old Whitney Cummings is a well-known author of humorous programs in the United States, comedian, actress and part-time good friend of Jennifer Aniston. The 52-year-old Morning Show star has been in close contact with Whitney for years. Cummings even attended Aniston’s wedding to Justin Theroux in 2015.









The comedian also hosts her podcast Good For You, and in the latest episode, she got a tattoo in honor of her friend in a live broadcast. She wrote “I [heart emoji] J “, which means” I love Jennifer “. Cummings decided to get a tattoo in an unusual place – on the foot of her right leg.

Whitney accompanied her actions with the following comments: “There is nothing that I would not do in order to laugh. Right now I’m getting a tattoo dedicated to Jennifer Aniston. It’s so silly, but I like it so much. Jen will definitely see it. ”

After that, the result of the work on the social network was published by the invited guest of her show – actress and media influencer Hannah Stocking. How Aniston reacted is still unknown, but she is usually for bold ideas and funny jokes (even over herself).