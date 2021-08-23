Former head of SGX regulation appointed CEO of Binance Singapore

Former Director of Regulatory Affairs of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) Richard Teng has taken over as head of Binance Singapore. This is stated in the message of the cryptocurrency exchange.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Teng worked for the country’s Monetary Authority for 13 years. Prior to his appointment, he served as Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Financial Services Regulatory Authority with ADGM…









“We are committed to working closely with industry leaders and policy makers to improve acceptance of the fast-growing industry and support its sustainable development,” said the new CEO of Binance Singapore.

CEO Changpeng Zhao called Teng’s appointment a big step towards promoting Singapore’s local cryptocurrency ecosystem and regulatory compliance.

Recall that in early August 2021, the CEO of the American division of Binance, Brian Brooks, abruptly left the post three months after his appointment. The media wrote about his conflict with Changpeng Zhao. Brooks’ position has been temporarily taken over by Binance.US CFO Joshua Sroge.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER