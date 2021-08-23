Golden Globes 2021: Salma Hayek, Renee Zellweger, Margot Robbie and others on the red carpet

Salma Hayek
The 78th Golden Globe Awards took place yesterday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. This year’s event has been particularly welcome as the coronavirus pandemic has canceled many major events last year.
Nevertheless, COVID-19 made adjustments to the format of the ceremony. First, it was postponed for almost two months. And secondly, it took place without spectators. The hosts of the Golden Globes were Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The first got in touch from New York, and the second from Los Angeles.
Not all nominees and guests came to the award itself, many stayed at home and watched what was happening via video link. But, despite this, even at home they were dressed brightly and solemnly.
What images for the ceremony were chosen by Salma Hayek, Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones and other celebrities, see our photo selection.
Salma Hayek
Margot Robbie
Renee Zellweger
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Laura Dern
Kate Hudson
Jamie Lee CurtisSasha Baron Cohen and Isla FisherCynthia ErivoShira Haas
Tiffany Haddish
Tina Fey
Sarah Hyland
Regina King
Gillian AndersonGal Gadot and Yaron VersanoJane Fonda
Amanda Seyfried
Rosamund Pike
Aquafina
Elle Fanning
Kaley Cuoco
Keira Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Kristen Wiig
Justin Theroux
Sarah Paulson
Nicole Kidman
