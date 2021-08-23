Monday, August 23, 2021
    "Golden Globes - 2021": Salma Hayek, Renee Zellweger, Margot Robbie and others on the red carpet

    Salma Hayek

    The 78th Golden Globe Awards took place yesterday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. This year’s event has been particularly welcome as the coronavirus pandemic has canceled many major events last year.

    Nevertheless, COVID-19 made adjustments to the format of the ceremony. First, it was postponed for almost two months. And secondly, it took place without spectators. The hosts of the Golden Globes were Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The first got in touch from New York, and the second from Los Angeles.

    Not all nominees and guests came to the award itself, many stayed at home and watched what was happening via video link. But, despite this, even at home they were dressed brightly and solemnly.

    What images for the ceremony were chosen by Salma Hayek, Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones and other celebrities, see our photo selection.

    Salma Hayek
    Salma HayekSalma Hayek
    Margot Robbie
    Margot RobbieMargot Robbie
    Renee Zellweger
    Renee ZellwegerRenee Zellweger
    Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
    Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-JonesCatherine Zeta-Jones
    Catherine Zeta-JonesLaura Dern
    Laura DernKate Hudson
    Kate HudsonKate Hudson
    Jamie Lee Curtis

    Jamie Lee CurtisSasha Baron Cohen and Isla FisherSasha Baron Cohen and Isla FisherCynthia ErivoCynthia ErivoShira HaasShira HaasTiffany Haddish
    Tiffany HaddishTina Fey
    Tina FeySarah Hyland
    Sarah HylandRegina King
    Regina KingGillian Anderson




    Gillian AndersonGal Gadot and Yaron VersanoGal Gadot and Yaron VersanoJane FondaJane FondaJane Fonda

    Amanda Seyfried
    Amanda SeyfriedRosamund Pike
    Rosamund PikeRosamund Pike
    Aquafina
    AquafinaElle Fanning
    Elle FanningKaley Cuoco
    Kaley CuocoKeira Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
    Keira Sedgwick and Kevin BaconKristen Wiig
    Kristen WiigJustin Theroux
    Justin Theroux

    Sarah Paulson
    Sarah Paulson

    Nicole KidmanNicole Kidman

    Pankina0809 Mariana Pankina

    Photo
    Gettyimages.ru/Instagram





    Cornelius Chandler

